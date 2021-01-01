Our policies

Global Panel Membership Terms and Conditions

General

The MIT Technology Review Global Panel (“Global Panel”) is operated by MIT Technology Review, whose registered office is One Main Street, 13th floor, Cambridge, MA 02142. This page (together with any other pages or documents referred to on it) details the terms of membership (“Terms of Membership”) of being a registered member of the Global Panel (a “Member”). Please read these Terms of Membership together with our privacy policy carefully before you apply to register as a Member.

By applying to join the Global Panel, you, as a Member, are agreeing to the following Terms of Membership and agree that each of these conditions applies forever and broadly with regard to MIT Technology Review and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates (collectively, “TR”) worldwide. These terms are a legal agreement between you and us and can only be amended with our written agreement.

If you do not agree to these Terms of Membership, please do not apply to join the Global Panel or terminate your involvement immediately. These terms are a legal agreement between you and us and can only be amended with our consent.

Membership and Registration

The Global Panel is an online community of members who have an interest in technology and its impact on business. Members may be invited to take part in research activities including online surveys, phone surveys, phone interviews, and other forms of research. Members may also be asked to submit entries for a dedicated blog within the MIT Technology Review Insights website.

To apply to become a Member, you will need to complete the following process:

Ensure you have read and agreed to the Terms of Membership and our Privacy Policy. Complete the Global Panel application. Create a unique Member account (“Account”) with an email address that is not: (i) the name of another person or entity, (ii) an infringement of a third party’s copyright, trademark, or other intellectual property, or (iii) offensive to other Global panel members, vulgar, insulting, or defamatory.

Membership Termination

Any Member who does not complete any of the surveys or activities they have been invited to take part in over a 12-month period may be classed as inactive and their membership immediately terminated. Membership in the Global Panel may be terminated by us at any time without notice. In no event, without our express approval, will your membership exceed 24 months, or some other period designated by us in our sole and exclusive discretion. We reserve the right to change such membership period at any time for any or no reason. You may terminate your Membership in the Global Panel at any time with notice to us. If we terminate your membership due to a breach of these Terms of Membership, you may only reapply to the Global Panel following express approval by us. Global Panel members are not permitted to enable former Global Panel members, whose membership has been terminated without notice, to use or participate in, the Global Panel. If you change your mind and you no longer wish to be a Member, please click on the hyperlink at the bottom of any Global Panel email to unsubscribe. Alternatively, please send an email to insights@technologyreview.com from the email address you used to register to the Global Panel and include “Global Panel unsubscribe” in the subject line.

Membership Rules

Only one Member Account is permitted per Member. Members found to have multiple Accounts may have their primary, secondary, or all accounts suspended or terminated. If you think that you may have created multiple accounts by mistake, please email insights@technologyreview.com. You are at least 18 years old. Each Account must be used only by the Member, and you warrant that no other person will access your Account and make any Contributions on your behalf. Members will receive from us newsletters—which may include live surveys, results of recent surveys, and/or other published matter on a regular basis, among other research materials. Not all members necessarily receive the same services and benefits. Determining which services and benefits go to whom is at our discretion. You will not knowingly transmit any data, send, or upload any material that contains malware. Information related to who you are, your name, your address, email address, or other personally identifying information (“Personal Information”) must be accurate and complete. Membership in the Global Panel may NOT be used by any Member as a claim of “Professional Accomplishment.” By “Professional Accomplishment” we mean that a member may NOT make claim or state in any written, verbal, or other communication that their membership in the Global Panel is any form of qualification or accomplishment that has been vested upon them by TR. Members may not, for example, list MIT Technology Review as an employer in the Experience section on LinkedIn—or any similar section on any social media site—or use the MIT Technology Review logo. Members may, however, do the following to communicate Global Panel membership: (1) use the following statement or similar statements in reference to their professional interests in the About or Volunteer sections on LinkedIn: “A member of the MIT Technology Review Global Panel, a community of business professionals.” Or (2), members can also join the Global Panel LinkedIn Group. Any Member found to have made any claims outside of this may have their membership terminated with immediate effect, without notice. We cannot guarantee that the Global Panel will operate continuously or without interruptions or be error-free. You must not attempt to interfere with the proper working of the Global Panel and, in particular, you must not attempt to circumvent security, tamper with, hack into, or otherwise disrupt the Global Panel or any computer system, server, router or any other internet-connected device. As with all forms of market and opinion research, your participation is voluntary at all times. Any answers you give to any survey will remain confidential unless you specifically give your consent to the contrary.

Content Posting Requirements and Conditions

All content, submissions or disclosures of opinions you provide in surveys, other research activity, or articles submitted for publications (the “Contributions”) are voluntary on your part. No confidential or contractual relationship is established by your submission or is to be implied by our review and/or subsequent use of your submitted material. You are prohibited from posting the following Contributions on the Global Panel: racist, sexist, ageist, pornographic, blasphemous, obscene, insulting and vulgar or otherwise objectionable content, and content that glorifies or belittles violence or is contrary to good morals; contributions that have a detrimental effect on or endanger children in respect of their development or education or violate human rights or other protected legal interests; contributions which are illegal or that could persuade others to commit illegal or immoral acts; defamatory, insulting, or offending remarks; threats or other forms of aggravation or harassment against other Members, providers or third parties; abusive criticism, slander, swear words, insults, lies, or incorrect information; contributions that may violate third-parties’ rights to the self-determination of information or which is invasive of privacy or infringes intellectual property rights; copied Contributions to which you have no rights; contributions that constitute a security risk, for example software viruses; links to websites with Contributions that violate applicable law, pose a threat to children, or are otherwise illegal; names, addresses, telephone numbers, or e-mail addresses outside your Member profile; contributions which consist of or contain political campaigning, commercial solicitation, chain letters, mass mailings, or any form of “spam” or similar form of communication. You further warrant that: you own or otherwise control all of the rights to the Contributions that you post; to the extent that such Contributions include photographs or other media you warrant that you have obtained the consent of the subject of such photograph or other media (or in the case of persons under the age of 18 their parent or guardian); use of the Contributions will not cause injury to any person or entity; and the Contributions are not defamatory We reserve the right to remove or edit any Content at any time without notice. TR shall not be liable for any disclosure of any Contributions you submit. Likewise, you agree TR shall not be obligated to use or disclose any Contributions you submit, for commercial purposes or otherwise.

License to Use Contributions

If you do post Content to the Global Panel, and unless we indicate otherwise, you grant us and our subsidiaries and affiliates: (a) a non-exclusive, royalty-free and fully sub-licensable rights to use, duplicate, disseminate, modify, adapt, publish, translate, create derivative works from, distribute, and display such Contributions throughout the world in any media; and (b) the right to use the name that you submit in connection with such Contributions, if we or our affiliates so choose. You further agree that: (a) that the rights you grant above are irrevocable during the entire period of protection of your intellectual property rights associated with such Contributions; (b) to waive your right to be identified as the author of such Contributions and your right to object to derogatory treatment of such Contributions and any other moral rights which may exist; and (c) to perform all further acts necessary to perfect any of the above rights granted by you to us, including the execution of deeds and documents, at our request.

Personal Information and Data Protection

The Global Panel is an initiative by TR. As such, personal data and privacy are handled in full accordance to TR’s privacy clauses available here at this link: https://www.technologyreview.com/about/privacy/, including without limitation the following terms and conditions:

Use of Personal Information

The Personal Information you provide is confidential and will be used by TR to:

administer the Global Panel

invite you to relevant research activities

deliver general communication relating to the Global Panel or occasionally, to broader TR initiatives

provide feedback on business practices, products and services; and

profile and select “mystery shoppers” and/or “panel members” to assist in carrying out studies into consumer opinions on business practices, products, and services

Storage of Personal Information

Your Personal Information will be stored securely, and security measures are in place to protect the loss, misuse, and alteration of the information under our control. Only certain employees have access to the Personal Information you provide. By agreeing to these Terms of Membership and becoming a Member of the Global Panel, you are agreeing that your Personal Information will be stored and processed by TR.

No Sharing of Personal Information

No Personal Information about you will be shared with third parties. At no time will third parties be able to identify you or contact you in any way without your express consent.

Right to Personal Information

You have the right to see the personal information registered about you upon request. If the information is inaccurate, incomplete, or irrelevant, you have the right to request that the information be corrected or deleted. In this regard, please notify us by email to insights@technologyreview.com or write to MIT Technology Review Global Panel, One Main Street, 13th floor, Cambridge, MA 02142. In this case, we shall do all that is reasonable to comply with your request as quickly as we can.

Intellectual Property Rights

All information and content and Contributions on the Global Panel including but not limited to text, software, photographs, and graphics are protected by copyright. We, or our licensors, own copyright and/or database rights in the selection, coordination, arrangement, and enhancement of such information, content, and Contributions, as well as in the original content. Except as expressly set out in these Terms of Membership, nothing in these Terms of Membership shall give you any rights in respect of any intellectual property owned by us or our licensors. You shall not assert or attempt to obtain any such rights and you shall not use, copy, reproduce, modify, publish, transmit, participate in the transfer or sale of, create derivative works from, or in any way exploit, our name, trademarks, logos, or other proprietary marks or any of the Contributions, in whole or in part, except as provided in these Terms of Membership. You may download information from the Global Panel for your own personal, noncommercial use only. Except as otherwise expressly permitted under copyright law, no copying, redistribution, retransmission, publication, or commercial exploitation of downloaded material will be permitted without our express permission and that of the copyright owner. In the event of any permitted copying, redistribution, or publication of copyright material, no changes in or deletion of author attribution, trademark legend, or copyright notice shall be made. You acknowledge that you do not acquire any ownership rights by downloading copyright material.

You agree to indemnify, defend, and hold TR, its affiliates, licensees, advertisers, and sponsors, and its and their directors, officers, employees, consultants, agents, and other representatives (“Indemnified Parties”), harmless from and against any and all claims, damages, losses, costs (including reasonable attorneys’ fees), and other expenses that arise directly or indirectly out of (a) your breach of these Terms of Membership, including without limitation your representations and warranties; (b) any allegation that any Contributions you submit to us or transmit to the Global Panel infringes the copyright, trademark, trade secret, or other intellectual property or other rights of any third party; (c) your activities in connection with the Global Panel; (d) your use of or access to the Global Panel or our services; or (e) any products or services that you purchase or obtain in connection with the Global Panel. You shall cooperate as fully as reasonably required in the defense of any such claim. TR reserves the right, at its own expense, to assume the exclusive defense and control of any matter subject to indemnification by you.

Disclaimers and Limitation of Liability

THE GLOBAL PANEL IS MADE AVAILABLE TO YOU ON AN “AS IS”, “WITH ALL FAULTS” AND “AS AVAILABLE” BASIS. ALL CONTENT IS THE SOLE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PERSON WHO ORIGINATED SUCH CONTENT. AS SUCH, YOUR USE OF THE GLOBAL PANEL IS AT YOUR OWN DISCRETION AND RISK. TR MAKES NO CLAIMS OR PROMISES ABOUT THE QUALITY, ACCURACY, OR RELIABILITY OF THE SITE, ITS SAFETY OR SECURITY, OR ANY CONTENT ON THE GLOBAL PANEL CONTENT. ACCORDINGLY, TR IS NOT LIABLE TO YOU FOR ANY LOSS, INJURY (PHYSICAL OR OTHERWISE), OR DAMAGE THAT MIGHT ARISE, FOR EXAMPLE, FROM THE GLOBAL PANEL’S INOPERABILITY, UNAVAILABILITY, OR SECURITY VULNERABILITIES OR FROM YOUR RELIANCE ON THE QUALITY, ACCURACY, OR RELIABILITY OF THE RATINGS, REVIEWS (INCLUDING THEIR CONTENT, ORDER, AND DISPLAY), OR METRICS FOUND ON, USED ON, OR MADE AVAILABLE THROUGH THE SITE (INCLUDING ANY EXPERIENCES YOU MAY HAVE AT BUSINESSES LISTED ON THE GLOBAL PANEL).

TR MAKES NO CLAIMS OR PROMISES WITH RESPECT TO ANY THIRD PARTY ON THE GLOBAL PANEL OR THE GLOBAL PANEL MEMBERS. ACCORDINGLY, TR IS NOT LIABLE TO YOU FOR ANY LOSS OR DAMAGE THAT MIGHT ARISE FROM THEIR ACTIONS OR OMISSIONS, INCLUDING, FOR EXAMPLE, IF ANOTHER USER OR BUSINESS MISUSES YOUR CONTENT, IDENTITY, OR PERSONAL INFORMATION.

TR EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES, WHETHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WARRANTIES AS TO THE CONTRIBUTIONS, GOODS, OR SERVICES OFFERED ON THE GLOBAL PANEL, AND IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, AND NON-INFRINGEMENT. NO ORAL OR WRITTEN INFORMATION OR ADVICE PROVIDED TO YOU BY A REPRESENTATIVE OF TR SHALL CREATE A REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY.

YOUR SOLE AND EXCLUSIVE RIGHT AND REMEDY IN CASE OF DISSATISFACTION WITH THE GLOBAL PANEL, RELATED SERVICES, OR ANY OTHER GRIEVANCE SHALL BE YOUR TERMINATION AND DISCONTINUATION OF ACCESS TO, OR USE OF THE GLOBAL PANEL.

TR DISCLAIMS LIABILITY FOR ANY (1) INDIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, PUNITIVE, EXEMPLARY, RELIANCE, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, (2) LOSS OF PROFITS, (3) BUSINESS INTERRUPTION, (4) REPUTATIONAL HARM, OR (5) LOSS OF INFORMATION OR DATA.

Miscellaneous

Governing Law. These Terms of Membership have been made in and shall be construed and enforced in accordance with the laws of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Any action to enforce these Terms of Membership shall be brought in the federal or state courts located in Boston. You hereby consent to the exclusive jurisdiction and venue of courts in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, USA, and stipulate to the fairness and convenience of proceedings in such courts for all disputes arising out of or relating to the use of the Global Panel. You agree that all claims you may have against TR arising from or relating to this Site must be heard and resolved in a court of competent subject matter jurisdiction located in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Use of this Site is unauthorized in any jurisdiction that does not give effect to all provisions of these terms and conditions, including, without limitation, this paragraph.

Severability. If any provision or portion of these Terms of Membership is held in whole or in part to be unenforceable for any reason, the remainder of that provision and of the entire agreement will remain in effect, to the fullest degree consistent with the intent of this document.

Relationship. You agree that no joint venture, agency, partnership, or employment relationship exists between you and TR and/or affiliates as a result of these Terms of Membership or use of the Global Panel.

Entire Agreement. These Terms of Membership and Privacy Policy (and any other terms and conditions referenced herein) constitute the entire agreement between you and TR with respect to the Global Panel and it supersedes all prior or contemporaneous communications and proposals, whether electronic, oral, or written, between the customer and TR with respect to the Global Panel. A printed version of these Terms of Membership and of any notice given in electronic form shall be admissible in judicial or administrative proceedings based upon or relating to these Terms of Membership to the same extent and subject to the same conditions as other business documents and records originally generated and maintained in printed form.

Contacting us

You can contact us by email: insights@technologyreview.com.

Version

These Terms of Membership were last updated on June 19, 2019.