LightSail2 has just unfurled its sails and is now powered by the sun

In Earth’s low orbit, the spacecraft is now successfully harnessing sunlight to power itself for space travel.

The news: Engineers pushed a button yesterday to unfurl LightSail2’s sails, which have a surface area of 340 square feet and are thinner than a human hair.

How it works: Rather than using wind to move, solar sails harness the energy of photons from the sun as they strike its sails. It doesn’t provide much power initially, but momentum will build up over time, letting LightSail2 accelerate. Engineers on the ground can steer it by adjusting the angle of the sails, much like you would a boat. The craft sent back its first photos of Earth earlier this month.

Background: LightSail2 was among the cargo on board SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket, which launched four weeks ago on June 25. The Planetary Society had waited for a decade to launch the solar sail, which it paid for by crowdfunding. LightSail1, its predecessor, unfurled its sails in 2015, but fell back to Earth after just a few days. The Japanese space agency, JAXA, has also successfully flown a solar sail in the past.

But the idea for solar sails is much older. Although it was first proposed by science fiction writer Carl Sagan in the 1970s, it was imagined way back in the 1600s by German astronomer Johannes Kepler, after he observed comet tails being blown by what he thought to be a solar "breeze.”

Want to stay up to date with space tech news? Sign up for our newsletter, The Airlock.