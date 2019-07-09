Amazon has asked for permission to launch 3200 broadband satellites

The firm has filed an application with the FCC to join SpaceX, One Web and others in launching a constellation of satellites to provide broadband internet.

The plan: Amazon has asked for permission to launch 3,236 satellites into orbit as part of Project Kuiper. It says it wants to connect the tens of millions around the globe who don’t have broadband internet access. “Amazon’s mission is to be Earth’s most customer-centric company, and the Kuiper System is one of our ambitious projects to fulfill this mission,” the filing states.

Up and running: The satellites will fly at 98 orbital planes, at altitudes between 366 and 391 miles. They will de-orbit after ten years to mitigate the space debris risk, Geekwire reports. Amazon says it can start offering broadband satellite once the first 578 satellites are in position.

Getting busy: By 2025 as many as 1,100 satellites could be launching each year—up from 365 in 2018. SpaceX’s has permission to fly 12,000 small satellites by 2027 as part of its Starlink constellation. It has already placed 60 in orbit so it has the jump on Amazon. There’s a bit of extra needle in the filings, too. Kuiper’s president as listed in the filing is a former Starlink engineer who was reportedly fired by Elon Musk in a SpaceX reorganization.

Read more about all of the coming satellite constellations in this article from our space issue.