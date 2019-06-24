The US has launched a cyber attack against Iran’s weapons systems

The cyber attack was in response to the downing of an unmanned US surveillance drone last Thursday. It was carried out on the same day President Trump decided against bombing three sites in Iran at the last minute.

The news: The attack on Iran was carried out by US Cyber Command, targeting computer systems used to control rocket and missile launches, according to the Washington Post. There were no deaths and it was deemed “very” effective, officials told the Wall Street Journal. US officials declined to comment on the attack. Vice President Mike Pence told CBS: “We never comment on covert operations” in an interview yesterday.

Long time coming: The attack had been in the works for weeks, if not months, but it’s likely that escalating tensions in the region accelerated its launch. President Trump said Iran will face "major" new sanctions today.

Blurring boundaries: There is much we still don’t know about the attack: how it was carried out, exactly what the target was, how it worked technically, and so on. However, it’s a clear example of the way the lines between physical and digital warfare are blurring. Last month Israel launched a missile attack on Hamas operatives it said were engaged in cyber warfare, for example.

