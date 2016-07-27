Wireless Technology Innovations Lead the Way to a Smartly Connected Future10 Stories

Rapid growth in demands for wireless data, from mobile devices to networked cars and smart power grids, has created a pressing need for faster, more robust internet connections and broader coverage. The next-generation of wireless, mobile technologies on the horizon, including 5G, will provide unprecedented internet connectivity that is much faster than current standards. This collection of recent MIT Technology Review content focuses on how the latest in wireless technologies are opening up a new world of richer and more significant data and video experiences.

  1. 5G Wireless Is Coming, and It’s Going to Blow You Away

    A massive FCC spectrum release—and new advances in wireless technologies—accelerate an era of incredibly fast data.
    July 27, 2016

  2. Chatty Cars Are Getting Out on the Road

    Car-to-car communication, which may reduce traffic accidents and congestion, is about to undergo testing on roadways in Sunnyvale, California.
    March 29, 2016

  3. Facebook Enters the Race to Build 5G Networks

    In announcing its Telecom Infra Project, Facebook is positioning itself to disrupt the global telecommunications industry—and get us all wearing VR goggles.
    February 22, 2016

  4. Trick That Doubles Wireless Data Capacity Stands Up in Cell Network Tests

    Major wireless carriers have begun testing a technology that can double the capacity of any wireless data connection.
    September 30, 2015

  5. Intel Touts New Ultra-High-Speed Wireless Data Technology

    Small base stations could achieve huge data capacity increases using Intel’s modular antenna arrays.
    February 24, 2014

  6. New FCC Chief Likes a Good Mega-Merger—Net Neutrality, Not So Much

    Trump’s pick to regulate the telecom industry is pro-business, anti-regulation, and relaxed on privacy.
    January 24, 2017

  7. 10 Breakthrough Technologies of 2016: Where Are They Now?

    Find out how new ideas like reusable rockets, immune engineering, and Tesla’s Autopilot have progressed.
    January 2, 2017

  8. The Unacceptable Persistence of the Digital Divide

    Millions of Americans lack broadband access and computer skills. Can President Trump bring them into the digital economy?
    December 16, 2016

  9. Five Technologies Silicon Valley Killed in 2016

    From Google Fiber to Pebble smart watches, several once-popular ideas faded to the background this year.
    December 29, 2016

  10. Facebook at a Crossroads

    The social network is getting richer and more powerful—but as it grows it also generates more resistance.
    December 22, 2016