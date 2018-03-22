Jobs of the Future04 Stories

Meet the people working in the jobs of tomorrow.

  1. The digital athletes of the future: Earning $1.6 million behind a keyboard

    Clement Ivanov is one of the top Dota 2 players in the world.
    March 22, 2018

  2. How to grow four tons of food a year in a metal box without sunlight

    Jaime Silverstein is helping plants find a home in urban environments.
    March 8, 2018

  3. Kindred AI is using human pilots to do what robots can’t

    Meet the man controlling warehouse bots from thousands of miles away.
    February 13, 2018

  4. Job of the future: Wind farmer

    Wind energy is booming, making maintenance work on turbines one of the fastest-growing jobs in the US.
    January 23, 2018