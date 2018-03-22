Menu
Topics
Business Impact
Connectivity
Intelligent Machines
Rewriting Life
Sustainable Energy
10 Breakthrough Technologies
35 Innovators Under 35
50 Smartest Companies
Views
Views from the Marketplace
Sponsored: Ubiquitous on-device AI
The Download
Magazine
Events
More
Video
Special Publications
MIT News Magazine
Newsletters
Help/Support
Advertise with Us
Log in / Create and account
Subscribe
Log in
/
Create an account
Search
Click search or press enter
Jobs of the Future
04 Stories
Meet the people working in the jobs of tomorrow.
The digital athletes of the future: Earning $1.6 million behind a keyboard
Clement Ivanov is one of the top Dota 2 players in the world.
March 22, 2018
How to grow four tons of food a year in a metal box without sunlight
Jaime Silverstein is helping plants find a home in urban environments.
March 8, 2018
Kindred AI is using human pilots to do what robots can’t
Meet the man controlling warehouse bots from thousands of miles away.
February 13, 2018
Job of the future: Wind farmer
Wind energy is booming, making maintenance work on turbines one of the fastest-growing jobs in the US.
January 23, 2018