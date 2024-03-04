Skip to Content
Roundtables: The AI Economy

March 4, 2024

Recorded on August 10, 2023

The AI Economy

Speakers: Mat Honan, Editor in chief and David Rotman, Editor at large

There’s no doubt that generative AI will impact the economy—but how, exactly, remains an open question. Despite fears that these AI tools will upend workers and exacerbate wealth inequality, early evidence suggests the technology could actually help level the playing field for some. But only if we deploy it in the right ways. 

Meanwhile, the demand for chips that underpin modern AI including generative tools is expected to grow significantly. And the US is spending billions to reshore the industry. Global competition for these chips is fierce, with both countries and companies now making unprecedented investments in the sector.

