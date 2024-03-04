Skip to Content
Roundtables: How should we regulate AI?

March 4, 2024

Recorded on September 12, 2023

How should we regulate AI?

Speakers: Melissa Heikkilä, Senior reporter for AI and Charlotte Jee, News editor

There’s little doubt that artificial intelligence will be subject to more regulation in the years ahead. Major tech companies have requested it, and multiple countries and regions are now moving forward with plans to pass new rules governing the technology’s development or use. Broadly speaking, these proposed policies aim to redirect AI toward serving societal goals or address potential biases that put people at risk.

