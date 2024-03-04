Skip to Content
Roundtables: Future of Families: How reproductive technology can reverse population decline

March 4, 2024

Recorded on November 28, 2023

Future of Families: How reproductive technology can reverse population decline

Speakers: Antonio Regalado, Sr Editor of biomedicine and special guest Martín Varsavsky, Founder of Prelude Fertility

Birth rates have been plummeting in wealthy countries, well below the “replacement” rate. Even in China, a dramatic downturn in the number of babies has officials scrambling, as its population growth turns negative. What’s behind the baby bust and can new reproductive technology reverse the trend? Startup companies are working on ways to reduce the cost of IVF, allow same-sex couples to reproduce, and extend parenthood far later into life.

