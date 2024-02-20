Inside the hunt for new physics at the world’s largest particle collider

After initial investigations did not find SUSY in the most obvious places, many researchers began looking for “long-lived particles” (LLPs), a generic class of potential particles that includes many possible superpartners. Because detectors are primarily designed to see particles that decay immediately, spotting LLPs challenges researchers to think creatively.

“You need to know the details of the experiment that you’re working on in a really intimate way,” DiPetrillo says. “That’s the dream—to really be using your experiment and pushing it to the max.”

The two general-purpose detectors at the LHC, ATLAS and CMS, are a bit like onions, with concentric layers of particle-­tracking hardware. Most of the initial mess from proton collisions—jets and showers of quarks—decays immediately and gets absorbed by the inner layers of the onion. The outermost layer of the detector is designed to spot the clean, arcing paths of muons, which are heavier versions of electrons. If an LLP created in the collision made it to the muon tracker and then decayed, the particle trajectory would be bizarre, like a baseball hit from first base instead of home plate. A recent search by the CMS collaboration used this approach to search for LLPs but didn’t spot any evidence for them.

Researchers scouring the data often don’t have any faith that any particular search will turn up new physics, but they feel a responsibility to search all the same. “We should do everything in our power to make sure we leave no stone unturned,” DiPetrillo says. “The worst thing about the LHC would be if we were producing SUSY particles and we didn’t find them.”

Needles in high-energy haystacks

Searching for new particles isn’t just a matter of being creative with the hardware; it’s also a software problem. While it’s running, the LHC generates about a petabyte of collision data per second—a veritable firehose of information. Less than 1% of that gets saved, explains Ben Nachman, a data physicist at Lawrence Berkeley National Lab: “We just can’t write a petabyte per second to tape right now.”

Dealing with that data will only become more important in the coming years as the LHC receives its “high luminosity” upgrade. Starting at the end of the decade, the HL-LHC will operate at the same energy, but it will record about 10 times more data than the LHC has accumulated so far. The boost will come from an increase in beam density: stuffing more protons into the same space leads to more collisions, which translates to more data. As the frame fills with dozens of collisions, the detector begins to look like a Jackson Pollock painting, with splashes of particles that are impossible to disentangle.

To handle the increasing data load and search for new physics, particle physicists are borrowing from other disciplines, like machine learning and math. “There’s a lot of room for creativity and exploration, and really just kind of thinking very broadly,” says Jessica Howard, a phenomenologist at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

One of Howard’s projects involves applying optimal transport theory, an area of mathematics concerned with moving stuff from one place to the next, to particle detection. (The field traces its roots to the 18th century, when the French mathematician Gaspard Monge was thinking about the optimal way to excavate earth and move it.) Conventionally, the “shape” of a particle collision—roughly, the angles at which the particles fly out—has been described by simple variables. But using tools from optimal transport theory, Howard hopes to help detectors be more sensitive to new kinds of particle decays that have unusual shapes, and better able to handle the HL-LHC’s higher rates of collisions.