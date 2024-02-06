Building innovation with blockchain

Unfortunately, what happens is because of the fractured nature of banking across the world as well as regulatory obligations, what happens is that it's never a single point to point movement. It involves multiple hops. So in that same example where I'm moving money from JPMorgan Chase to India, what usually happens is JPMorgan Chase sends it to, let's say Standard Chartered in England. Standard Chartered then sends it to State Bank of India. State Bank of India then sends it to Bank of Baroda, and then Bank of Baroda eventually sends it to my bank, which is Vijaya Bank in India.

In each of those steps or hops, a credit check happens, a sanctions check happens, and the money moves forward. Also, there's an account validation step that also happens to make sure that the payment transactional flow is correct, as well as the detail in the payment messages are correct as well. Now, as you can imagine, because of the friction in this process and the multiple hops, it is a process that's very prone to error. So this is one of the ideal use cases for a blockchain, where we try to take out that operational friction from any process.

Laurel: That's a really good illustrative example since one of the benefits of being a global firm is that JPMorgan Chase can operate at this massive scale. So what are some of the benefits and challenges that blockchain technology presents to the firm? I think you kind of alluded to some there.



Suresh: Absolutely, and it's interesting, people sometimes conflate the technology innovation in the blockchain with a moonshot. Now, what's interesting is that blockchain itself is based on very sound computing principles that have been around for a very long time, which are actually based on distributed computing. So at the heart of blockchain, it is a distributed computing system or platform. Now, all the challenges that you would have in a distributed computing platform, you would have within blockchain. Now this is further heightened by the fact that you have multiple nodes on the network. Each of those nodes has a copy of the data as well as the business logic. So one of the real challenges that we have is around latency in the network. So the number of nodes is directly correlated to the amount of latency that you have in the network, and that's something that in a financial transaction, we have to be very cognizant about.

Secondarily is that there is an enormous amount of existing assets that are already in place from a code perspective within the enterprise. So the question is do we need to rewrite the entire code base in the languages that are supported by the various blockchains? So in Ethereum, do we need to rewrite all of this in Solidity, or can we somehow leverage the language or the code base that's already been created? Now in our experience, we've had to actually do quite an extensive analysis on what needs to be on chain as opposed to what needs to be off chain. The off chain code base is something that we need to be able to leverage as we go forward because the business feels comfortable about that, and the question is why would we need to rewrite that? And the stuff that's on the chain itself, that needs to be something that we really feel is important to be able to be distributed to the various nodes in the network itself. So I think that that's some of the challenges that we've had in the blockchain space.

Now, in terms of benefits, I think that at the end of the day, we want to be able to have a cryptographically secure, auditable transactional record. And I think that there are many use cases within banking, especially those that are really within the sweet spot of the blockchain, such as those that require a lot of reconciliation. There are multiple actors, and in a distributed platform, regardless of whether it's in blockchain or not.

Laurel: And cybersecurity is definitely one of those areas where blockchain can help, for example, transactions, improve transparency, et cetera. But how can organizations ensure safe and robust blockchain transactions and networks?

Suresh: Fantastic question. It's interesting, that JPMorgan Chase is a private permission network. Now what does that mean? That means that every actor within our blockchain network is actually known to us. Now, it's also interesting that hand in hand with that security aspect is the operational considerations of actually running a network. So we would need to be able to not only ensure security across the network, but we need to also ensure that we have transactional flow that meet the service level agreements between the various actors. Now, in a centralized private permission network, which is what Onyx is, is that JPMorgan Chase has taken the onus in terms of running the network itself.

Now, people want to be able to say that they want to run their own nodes and they want to be able to ensure their own security, which is great if it's unique and singular to themselves, but when you're participating in a network, the weakest link in the chain actually becomes your greatest challenge. So all of the actors or all the nodes that are participating in our network would have to meet the same security and operational considerations that everyone else has. So when we pose that question to the participants in our network and say, "Listen, you have an opportunity to run your own node or you can have us do it for you," most of them, 95% of them, want us to run their nodes for them. So I think that that's one of the big challenges or one of the big aspects of a private permission network as opposed to a public network.