The Download: hope for new long covid treatments, and the future of chiplets

The news: For tens of millions of people, a case of covid is the beginning of a chronic and sometimes debilitating illness that persists for months or even years. Now, new research suggests that faults in a certain part of the immune system might be at the root of some long covid cases.

How they did it: A team of researchers compared protein levels in blood samples taken from patients who had never had covid, those who had recovered from covid, and those who had developed long covid. They found that people with long covid exhibit changes in a suite of proteins involved in the complement system, which helps the immune system destroy microbes and clear away cellular debris.

What it means: The findings don’t prove that these changes are driving the disease. But they offer up a new avenue for treatment exploration by helping doctors pick the best people to trial certain drugs. Read the full story.

—Cassandra Willyard

Chiplets: 10 Breakthrough Technologies 2024

Packaging. It may sound boring, but it’s an essential part of building computer systems. Now companies are defining what that looks like for a new generation of machines.

For decades, chipmakers have improved performance by making transistors smaller and cramming more of them onto chips. The popular name for the trend is Moore’s Law. But that era is ending. It’s gotten immensely expensive to further shrink transistors and manufacture the complex chips that today’s high-tech industries demand.