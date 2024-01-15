The race to get next-generation solar technology on the market

Swift, which operates this facility in a quiet industrial neighborhood in Silicon Valley, is one of a growing group of companies experimenting with next-generation solar technology. The startup is racing to produce commercially viable solar cells that layer the traditional silicon with materials called perovskites.

Stacking these two materials, which absorb different wavelengths of sunlight, allows solar panels to reach higher efficiencies and produce more electricity per panel. That means perovskite tandem solar cells could reduce costs and boost the amount of renewable electricity on the grid.

The promise is significant. But companies and scientists have been tinkering with the technology for over a decade without any commercial deployment. As a solar material, perovskites are fickle—they’re sensitive to water, heat, and light. And some researchers warn time may be running out.

“I have a feeling that if in the next two to three years there’s no perovskite products, the market may decrease its confidence in this technology,” says Bin Chen, a research assistant professor who focuses on perovskite technology at Northwestern University.

Researchers and startups including Swift are working feverishly to develop those products, emboldened by recent progress on making perovskites more durable. In recent months, some of the world’s largest solar companies have also given the technology votes of confidence, by investing in pilot manufacturing lines or purchasing perovskite startups.

Now these companies must prove they can overcome the struggles that have bedeviled perovskites for years, while producing millions of panels that perform with record-breaking efficiency.

‘On the back’ of silicon

The key to success for perovskites, many of these companies believe, will be integrating them with proven solar technologies, which could lend perovskites some of their stability and their hard-earned market confidence.