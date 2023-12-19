Two-way reflections on MIT Technology Review’s 125th

I composed the following palindromes in honor of the 125th anniversary of MIT Technology Review. They include what I call a “punctuate-it-yourself” (or p-i-y) palindrome on James Mason Crafts. (Volume I, Issue 1 of the Review contained a lengthy profile of Crafts, who served as MIT’s fourth president and held the office from 1897 to 1900.) Usually, when I’m composing a series of palindromes, I slip in one p-i-y. It’s a slightly different reading experience, as it allows the reader to combine lines and invent punctuation.

ON THE INFREQUENCY OF SUCH AN OCCASION

52 / 1 yr.? Even a six in 1? Nix, is an every 125.

QUASQUICENTENNIAL

Timewise, call it smart (A+ spot). Eras went, I’m 2 + 121 + 2. MIT News are tops + a TR am still aces. I, we, MIT!