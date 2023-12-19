Two-way reflections on MIT Technology Review’s 125th
Three palindromes in celebration of the magazine’s quasquicentennial
I composed the following palindromes in honor of the 125th anniversary of MIT Technology Review. They include what I call a “punctuate-it-yourself” (or p-i-y) palindrome on James Mason Crafts. (Volume I, Issue 1 of the Review contained a lengthy profile of Crafts, who served as MIT’s fourth president and held the office from 1897 to 1900.) Usually, when I’m composing a series of palindromes, I slip in one p-i-y. It’s a slightly different reading experience, as it allows the reader to combine lines and invent punctuation.
ON THE INFREQUENCY OF SUCH AN OCCASION
52 / 1 yr.? Even a six in 1? Nix, is an every 125.
QUASQUICENTENNIAL
Timewise, call it smart (A+ spot). Eras went, I’m 2 + 121 + 2. MIT News are tops + a TR am still aces. I, we, MIT!
JAMES MASON CRAFTS AND THE FIRST ISSUE OF THE TECHNOLOGY REVIEW
name
vita
cover
at
same
tier
art
it’s
a
crafts
apt
i’m
for
pres
iv
date
set
adviser
prof
mit
past
far
cast
it
rare
item
a
star
evocative man
Keep Reading
Most Popular
This new data poisoning tool lets artists fight back against generative AI
The tool, called Nightshade, messes up training data in ways that could cause serious damage to image-generating AI models.
The Biggest Questions: What is death?
New neuroscience is challenging our understanding of the dying process—bringing opportunities for the living.
Rogue superintelligence and merging with machines: Inside the mind of OpenAI’s chief scientist
An exclusive conversation with Ilya Sutskever on his fears for the future of AI and why they’ve made him change the focus of his life’s work.
Google DeepMind used a large language model to solve an unsolved math problem
They had to throw away most of what it produced but there was gold among the garbage.
Stay connected
Get the latest updates from
MIT Technology Review
Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.