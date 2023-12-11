Why the EU AI Act was so hard to agree on

Three governing bodies of the European Union have been intensely negotiating the final version of the EU AI Act, a major package of laws regulating the industry that was first proposed back in 2021. The initial deadline for a final package, December 6, has now come and gone, though lawmakers have not given up and were debating into the early hours of Thursday morning and again on Friday.

Just a few months ago, it seemed as though the EU AI Act was on its way to getting all the necessary votes and setting the benchmark for AI regulation far beyond the European bloc. But now France, Germany, and Italy in the EU Council, which is composed of member countries’ heads of state, have contested some of the package’s main tenets, and the legislation seems in real danger of failing—which would open the door for other countries outside Europe to set the global AI agenda.

To better understand the key sticking points and what’s next, I spoke with our senior AI reporter Melissa Heikkilä and Connor Dunlop, a policy expert at the Ada Lovelace Institute. I’ll warn it’s all pretty complex and it’s still a moving target; as Connor tells me, “The most surprising thing has been the level of drafting and redrafting across all three EU institutions,” which he describes as “unprecedented.” But here, with their help, I’ll do my best to answer some of the biggest questions.

What is the basic outline of this law?

As a refresher, the EU AI Act seeks to establish a risk-based framework for regulating artificial-intelligence products and applications. The use of AI in hiring, for example, is more tightly regulated and requires more transparency than a “lower-risk” application, like AI-enabled spam filters. (I wrote about the package back in June, if you want more background information.)

Why has this been so hard to finalize?

First, Melissa tells me, there is a lot of disagreement about foundation models, which has taken up most of the energy and space during the latest debates. There are several definitions of the term “foundation model” floating around, which is part of what’s causing the discord, but the core concept has to do with general-purpose AI that can do many different things for various applications.

You’ve probably played around with ChatGPT; that interface is essentially powered by a foundation model, in this case a large language model from OpenAI. Making this more complex, though, is that these technologies can also be plugged into various other applications with more narrow uses, like education or advertising.

Initial versions of the EU AI Act didn’t explicitly consider foundation models, but Melissa notes that the proliferation of generative AI products over the past year pushed lawmakers to integrate them into the risk framework. In the version of the legislation passed by Parliament in June, all foundation models would be tightly regulated regardless of their assigned risk category or how they are used. This was deemed necessary in light of the vast amount of training data required to build them, as well as IP and privacy concerns and the overall impact they have on other technologies.

But of course, tech companies that build foundation models have disputed this and advocate for a more nuanced approach that considers how the models are used. France, Germany, and Italy have flipped their positions and gone so far to say that foundation models should be largely exempt from AI Act regulations. (I’ll get at why below.)