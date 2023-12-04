Users are doling out justice on a Chinese food delivery app

The vast majority of cases are trivial: the steamed rice was too firm, there were not enough utensils, the portion was too small. And then there’s the perennial complaint: the food is always too spicy or not spicy enough.

For example, a customer left a one-star review for one restaurant, saying that the “medium-spicy river snail rice noodle” ended up being not spicy at all. Yet the order detail showed that the user actually asked for the noodles to be “not spicy.” Bang: 91% of the jury voted that the customer was the guilty party. The review would be removed.

Lately, judging who’s in the wrong in these situations has become a favorite pastime for young Chinese users, who are increasingly sharing particularly ridiculous cases on social media. It’s not all that different from laughing at a ridiculous “Am I the Asshole” post on Reddit and contributing your two cents, except it has been institutionalized by a major tech company as a content moderation mechanism.

While a few other Chinese apps have similar features, Meituan’s is arguably the most popular at the moment. Meituan first introduced this feature in 2020 and called it “Kangaroo Juries,” since the app’s mascot is a yellow kangaroo. But perhaps because that sounded too close to the pejorative term “kangaroo court,” the feature has since been renamed “Little Mei’s Juries.”

Today, more than 6 million users have participated in “jury duty,” a Meituan spokesperson tells MIT Technology Review, the majority of them college students. (That may sound like a lot of people, but the app’s annual active user base is 677 million people.) Some minor rules have changed since the feature launched, but the essence remains the same: the juries help the platform sift through thousands of petty fights every day and uphold meal-related justice.

The fun of passing judgment

Even though it has existed for a few years, many people have only recently become aware of Meituan’s public jury feature. It’s now frequently a viral topic on social media—and a source of joy for those nosy enough to weigh in on other people’s business.

Yu Mingyao, a college student living in Dalian, first started judging these cases last winter and would occasionally jump into a jury when she was using the app to order food. But she says she didn’t think the feature was really that popular until mid-November, when she screenshotted a few ridiculous cases she had judged, including the spicy rice noodle saga. In another case she posted about, the user gave a restaurant three stars out of five because of a breakup experienced after eating there. The restaurant complained that it wasn’t to blame.

She posted these on Xiaohongshu, a Chinese social media app, and asked her dozens of followers: “Does anyone have anything funnier to share?”