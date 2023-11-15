Huawei’s 5G chip breakthrough needs a reality check

Well, so much has happened since 2017. A harmonious era in US-China relations ended; we’ve seen a trade war, a pandemic, an ongoing technology rivalry, an off-course spy balloon, and too many other tumultuous developments to list here.

It’s in this context that Huawei, the Chinese telecom and technology company, became something of a poster child for souring relations. It was one of the first Chinese tech companies to receive intense scrutiny and become a target for sanctions driven by national security concerns. In fact, many of the ways the US currently deploys sanctions in the US-China tech war are inspired by its success in curbing Huawei. (If you want to know more about the fight over semiconductors, read more from me here and here.)

But it’d be a mistake to think Huawei has collapsed. Far from it, in fact. In August—at the same time US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was visiting China—Huawei suddenly, without any public announcement, shocked the world when it started selling a new flagship phone, the Mate 60 Pro.

The big surprise here was that this phone uses a new 5G chip, even though the company has been blocked from sourcing 5G chips or working with chip factories outside of China since 2020. So regulators in DC and other China hawks panicked that the relatively advanced seven-nanometer chip proved the company had somehow circumvented sanctions.

But had it really? Researchers who broke down the chip believe that it seems to be entirely designed by Huawei and made in China.

I’ve been wanting to understand what really happened here—and what it means more broadly for the ongoing competition over chips and other tech. So I recently spoke with Harish Krishnaswamy, a professor at Columbia University who studies telecommunications and chip designs.

The bottom line is that the Mate 60 Pro shows a manufacturing breakthrough on Huawei’s side that puts it back into the smartphone game. “It's clearly wrong to assume that they're not a player because of the sanctions,” Krishnaswamy told me.

He explained that the designing of 5G chips is not necessarily difficult for Chinese researchers and companies, so it wouldn’t have been that hard for Huawei to create a 5G chip in the lab. What is much harder is mass-producing a 5G chip at great quality and reasonable costs so it can be used in a consumer product.