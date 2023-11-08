The Download: Hong Kong’s crypto obsession, and digitizing India’s documents

While Sam Bankman-Fried was waiting for the jury in his fraud trial to return their verdict last week, Hong Kong FinTech Week 2023, a new annual conference hosted by the local government, was well underway.

Unlike people in the US, where the SBF trial is just one episode amid a prolonged crypto winter, those in Hong Kong were feeling much more optimistic. Attendees excitedly discussed the future of tokenized assets, central-bank digital currencies, and even NFTs—beaming with hopes that’d be hard to find elsewhere.

In Hong Kong, crypto execs have found a rare place where the government is welcoming. And for the city, this new digital frontier seems like an opportunity to rewire its economy. But moving this fast is a high-risk bet. Read the full story.

—Zeyi Yang

The grassroots push to digitize India’s most precious documents

At the Gandhi Bhavan Museum in Bengaluru, workers sit in front of five giant tabletop scanners.