Feet on Earth, head in the stars

Some of Wood’s best-known work falls into the first category, drawing on data gathered by Earth observation satellites to help promote sustainable development. In 2021, through her Space Enabled Research Group, she helped Ghanaian leaders keep tabs on environmentally harmful gold mining by applying machine learning and change detection algorithms to archived Landsat satellite imagery available through Google Earth. This allowed researchers to estimate how many hectares of forested land were being converted to mining operations, and the rate at which that conversion was happening. Wood and her research group have used similar approaches to aid Brazilian leaders tracking vulnerable mangrove forests (which prevent coastal erosion, support subsistence fishing, and serve as a mechanism for carbon sequestration) and to help Angola’s space agency monitor areas that experience droughts and floods.

“Space technology can help, but it wasn’t designed with those groups in mind,” she says. “Therefore, it’s not yet convenient for them to use, and it ends up being more of a barrier.” It’s a barrier her research group is working to help remove.

Wood has used satellite imagery to help Ghana keep tabs on environmentally harmful gold mining.

In the second category, Wood looks at what it will take to make our use of space hardware safer and more responsible. Her team has worked on a Space Sustainability Rating that started as a research project and is now the focus of a nonprofit. The group is trying to combat the growing crisis around space debris by creating a rating system for satellite operators based on the extent to which their mission will create risk for collisions or more debris.

The goal of the rating is to incentivize better behavior, which could include open and transparent communication with other operators that can help reduce collisions. Wood also hopes it’ll encourage more operators to develop plans to bring satellites out of orbit rather than leaving them to disintegrate into space junk at the end of their useful life.

Using satellite data and local insights, Wood’s team helped create an interactive map to show environmental patterns—here, the spread of invasive water hyacinth—in Benin. SPACE ENABLED RESEARCH GROUP, MIT MEDIA LAB; BLUE RASTER LLC; GREEN KEEPER AFRICA

Wood’s quest for sustainability has also led her group to look into the possibility of using beeswax as satellite fuel. Conventional fuels are often toxic to both people and ecosystems, but they share many crucial properties with cheap, nontoxic, and widely available paraffin, or common candle wax, which has been shown to be a viable rocket fuel. She and her team are exploring how, at the end of a satellite’s mission, its wax thermal insulation could be repurposed into propellant for the maneuvers to take it out of orbit. But since paraffin is made from fossil fuels, Wood wants to go a step further to prove that all-natural beeswax could be used for similar purposes. So her team is also studying the feasibility of taking raw lumps of beeswax into space and manufacturing them into fuel grain that can then be used as propellant, thermal insulation, and more.

“It’s a symbolic activity but also practical, meaning it could work,” she says. The goal is to nudge the industry toward using less-polluting materials.

Wood’s work often involves tapping into the wisdom of those who have historically been left out of the space conversation to shape future activities. While decisions on space engineering and policy have been disproportionately made by white men in the past, she believes that drawing on the perspectives of Black feminists like Audre Lorde and Octavia Butler, as well as those of Indigenous communities, will lead to better answers about how humans should deal with space debris, manage the lunar surface, and more. Rather than looking at the moon as simply a resource to be exploited in the present, for example—an attitude that has wreaked havoc on both land and climate when applied to Earth—Indigenous traditions ground action in longer-term thinking about the human footprint on a place.

“Anticolonial thinking for space says, ‘We reject the notion that whoever has the technology and the opportunity to take an action in space, by definition, has the right to do so,’” she says. “We need to have fresh ways of thinking about these issues, especially since we’re in such a key moment for human impact on space.”