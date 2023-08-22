Skip to Content
MIT News: 77 Mass Ave

Recent books from the MIT community

September/October 2023

August 22, 2023
&quot;&quot;

The Great Polarization: How Ideas, Power, and Policies Drive Inequality
Edited by Rudiger L. von Arnim and Joseph E. Stiglitz, PhD ’66 
COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY PRESS, 2022, $70

Diversity and Satire: Laughing at Processes of Marginalization
By Charisse L’Pree Corsbie-Massay ’03
WILEY, 2022, $59.95

The Place of the Mosque: Genealogies of Space, Knowledge, and Power
By Akel Isma’il Kahera, SM ’87
LEXINGTON BOOKS, 2022, $105

The Magic Conveyor Belt: Supply Chains, AI, and the Future of Work
By Yossi Sheffi, PhD ’78, professor of civil and environmental engineering  
TRANSOFT, 2023, $24.99

Strategy in the Digital Age: Mastering Digital Transformation
By Michael Lenox, PhD ’99
STANFORD UNIVERSITY PRESS, 2023, $26

Mockito Made Clear: Java Unit Testing with Mocks, Stubs, and Spies
By Ken Kousen ’84
PRAGMATIC BOOKSHELF, 2023, $9.99

Cybersecurity for Main Street: Cyber Fit in 21 Days
By Ann Westerheim ’86, SM ’89, PhD ’92
EKARU, 2023, $14.95

Metaverse Dream
By Paul Dawalibi, MBA ’08, and Gregory Landegger
ASSOULINE, 2023, $105

Send book news to MIT News at MITNews@technologyreview.com or 196 Broadway, 3rd Floor, Cambridge, MA 02139

