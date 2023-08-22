Recent books from the MIT community

The Place of the Mosque: Genealogies of Space, Knowledge, and Power

By Akel Isma’il Kahera, SM ’87

LEXINGTON BOOKS, 2022, $105

The Magic Conveyor Belt: Supply Chains, AI, and the Future of Work

By Yossi Sheffi, PhD ’78, professor of civil and environmental engineering

TRANSOFT, 2023, $24.99

Strategy in the Digital Age: Mastering Digital Transformation

By Michael Lenox, PhD ’99

STANFORD UNIVERSITY PRESS, 2023, $26

Mockito Made Clear: Java Unit Testing with Mocks, Stubs, and Spies

By Ken Kousen ’84

PRAGMATIC BOOKSHELF, 2023, $9.99

Cybersecurity for Main Street: Cyber Fit in 21 Days

By Ann Westerheim ’86, SM ’89, PhD ’92

EKARU, 2023, $14.95

Metaverse Dream

By Paul Dawalibi, MBA ’08, and Gregory Landegger

ASSOULINE, 2023, $105

