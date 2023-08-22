Large language models may speed drug discovery
An AI technique developed by MIT researchers can screen more than 100,000 compounds in a day.
Computational models have been a major time saver when it comes to predicting which protein molecules could make effective drugs, but many of those methods themselves take a lot of time and computing power.
Now researchers at MIT and Tufts have devised an alternative approach based on an algorithm known as a large language model, which can figure out which words (or, in this case, amino acids) are most likely to appear together. The model can match target proteins and potential drug molecules without the computationally intensive step of calculating each protein’s 3D structure from its amino acid sequence. The resulting system can screen more than 100 million drug-protein pairs in a single day.
The researchers tested their model by screening a library of about 4,700 candidate drug molecules for their ability to bind to a set of 51 enzymes. From the top hits, they tested 19 drug-protein pairs; the tests revealed that 12 had strong binding affinity, whereas nearly all of the many other possible pairs would have no affinity.
“Part of the reason why drug discovery is so expensive is because it has high failure rates,” says Rohit Singh, PhD ’12, a CSAIL research scientist and one of the lead authors of a paper on the work. “If we can reduce those failure rates by saying up front that this drug is not likely to work out, that could go a long way in lowering the cost of drug discovery.”
Keep Reading
Most Popular
Covid hasn’t entirely gone away—here’s where we stand
The coronavirus continues to cause infections, disease and death—and long covid.
Meta’s latest AI model is free for all
The company hopes that making LLaMA 2 open source might give it the edge over rivals like OpenAI.
Junk websites filled with AI-generated text are pulling in money from programmatic ads
More than 140 brands are advertising on low-quality content farm sites—and the problem is growing fast.
Eric Schmidt: This is how AI will transform the way science gets done
Science is about to become much more exciting—and that will affect us all, argues Google's former CEO.
Stay connected
Get the latest updates from
MIT Technology Review
Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.