MIT’s first divorce

In 1949, the Air Force was winding down its commitment to the project when Russia detonated its first atomic bomb. Suddenly the US needed an air defense system that could watch the nation’s borders day and night for incoming bombers. It would have to detect and track everything in the air, identify potential bombers, and then dispatch interceptor planes and missiles to destroy the threats. And the system had to be perfect: a single Russian aircraft that made it through could kill millions of people with an atomic bomb.

Professor Jay Forrester, Whirlwind’s mastermind MIT MUSEUM

MIT was ready to help. At the request of President James R. Killian Jr. and Provost Julius A. Stratton, MIT physics professor George E. Valley ’35 convened a group in December 1949 to study options for a radar-based air defense system and report back to the Air Force Scientific Advisory Board. In September 1950, MIT demonstrated that signals from the Microwave Early Warning radar at Hanscom Field in Bedford, Massachusetts, could be digitized and sent over phone lines.

But it was the April 1951 demonstration that proved Whirlwind could not just track aircraft but plot an interception course in real time. Following the instructions of the computer, the pilot of the interceptor flew within 1,000 yards of its target three times. While the flight simulator project was shelved, Whirlwind would play a key role in making the even more critical air defense system possible.

Three months later, in July 1951, MIT created Project Lincoln as a laboratory for developing air defense technology. Working under the Air Force Air Research and Development Command, Forrester’s Whirlwind team became Project Lincoln’s “Division 6.” The Air Force promised MIT whatever funding it needed. The following April the project moved to a building in Lexington, adjacent to the Air Force base at Hanscom Field, and changed its name to MIT Lincoln Laboratory. More buildings would follow as Lincoln Lab grew.

MIT engineers at Lincoln Lab designed radar systems that could reach outer space (and thus track ballistic missiles). On the coast of Cape Cod in Truro, they built a long-range radar that could detect and track bombers. And they started to design a far more powerful computer to replace the Whirlwind.

MIT’s team eagerly took on the challenge of building these one-of-a-kind machines at the leading edge of what was possible. But the massive air defense system that would become known as the Semi-Automatic Ground Environment (SAGE) would require many identical computers placed strategically throughout the US. So the researchers needed a commercial partner. Forrester and his team of MIT employees considered proposals from IBM, Remington Rand, and Raytheon and chose IBM for the lucrative contract.

By 1954 the upgraded hardware could interpret radar signals sent over phone lines to track 48 aircraft at once. Upon comparing their flight paths against those filed for commercial aviation to identify which were friendly and which were likely bombers, the system could launch ground-to-air Nike interceptor missiles or dispatch interceptor B-26 aircraft, steering them with coded signals to their autopilot systems over a digital data link. (Engineers on hand for the first test with a B-26 called it “the immaculate interception.”) To make all that possible, more than 200 programmers had collaborated to write the program’s 100,000 machine instructions, at an estimated cost of $55 per instruction in 1955 dollars.

A view of MIT’s 10-ton Whirlwind computer MIT MUSEUM

IBM’s first production SAGE computer, the AN/FSQ-7, was delivered to Lincoln Lab for testing in June 1956. Three months later, the Air Force asked the MIT engineers to manage the integration of weapons into the SAGE system. At first Lincoln Lab’s management declined. Forrester had accepted a professorship at MIT’s School of Industrial Management (which later became Sloan), and those who remained didn’t want a project that required little research and a great deal of effort spent managing for-profit corporations. But they reluctantly agreed to do the work while MIT explored other options.