Your digital life isn’t as permanent as you think it is

Caplan, a researcher at Data & Society and an assistant professor at Duke University, guards her text thread with her mom fiercely. The conversation is saved in multiple ways, but she panics each time she gets a new phone, worried it might disappear.

On May 16, Google announced that starting in December 2023, it would delete personal accounts that haven’t been active in over two years. Photos, emails, and docs attached to inactive accounts will all be eradicated as part of the policy.

Accounts with YouTube videos won’t be removed, the company later clarified, after people pointed out that the policy could lead to the destruction of historically significant video clips. Other details still remain unclear, such as whether Google will make exceptions for accounts that are inactive as a result of ongoing legal issues or because they belong to people who are incarcerated or medically incapacitated. Google did not reply to our questions.

The company says the new policy is a move to increase security, since old accounts are more vulnerable to hacking, are unlikely to have two-factor authentication enabled, and tend to use less rigorous passwords.

The announcement follows a similar one from Twitter last week, pledging to purge accounts that have been inactive for several years. It caused an uproar among people who don’t want their deceased loved ones’ accounts to be deleted.

The policy changes are a reminder of how fragile our digital lives are and just how little control we have over their preservation, says Tamara Kneese, author of the forthcoming book Death Glitch: How Techno-Solutionism Fails Us in This Life and Beyond. With cloud storage, we’ve developed an expectation, or fantasy, that data is infinite and that our digital spaces will last forever.

“If Google follows through with this policy, and if other companies follow, then there is a risk that we will collectively lose entire historical archives along with rich personal memories,” she says.

Though Google cited security concerns as the chief reason for its new policy, experts we spoke with speculated that cost burdens also contributed.