Catching bad content in the age of AI

And the discrepancy raises some questions. Why haven’t tech companies improved at content moderation? Can they be forced to? And will new advances in AI improve our ability to catch bad information?

Mostly, when they’ve been hauled in front of Congress to account for spreading hatred and misinformation, tech companies tend to blame the inherent complexities of languages for why they’re falling short. Executives at Meta, Twitter, and Google say it’s hard to interpret context-dependent hate speech on a large scale and in different languages. One favorite refrain of Mark Zuckerberg is that tech companies shouldn’t be on the hook for solving all the world’s political problems.

Most companies currently use a combination of technology and human content moderators (whose work is undervalued, as reflected in their meager pay packets).

At Facebook, for example, artificial intelligence currently spots 97% of the content removed from the platform.

However, AI is not very good at interpreting nuance and context, says Renee DiResta, the research manager at the Stanford Internet Observatory, so it’s not possible for it to entirely replace human content moderators—who are not always great at interpreting those things either

Cultural context and language can also pose challenges, because most automated content moderation systems were trained with English data and don’t function well with other languages.

Hany Farid, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, School of Information, has a more obvious explanation. “Content moderation has not kept up with the threats because it is not in the financial interest of the tech companies,” says Farid. “This is all about greed. Let’s stop pretending this is about anything other than money.”

And the lack of federal regulation in the US means it’s very hard for victims of online abuse to hold platforms financially responsible.