AI might not steal your job, but it could change it

In a report released this week, Goldman Sachs predicted that AI advances could cause 300 million jobs, representing roughly 18% of the global workforce, to be automated in some way. OpenAI also recently released its own study with the University of Pennsylvania, which claimed that ChatGPT could affect over 80% of the jobs in the US.

The numbers sound scary, but the wording of these reports can be frustratingly vague. “Affect” can mean a whole range of things, and the details are murky.

People whose jobs deal with language could, unsurprisingly, be particularly affected by large language models like ChatGPT and GPT-4. Let’s take one example: lawyers. I’ve spent time over the past two weeks looking at the legal industry and how it’s likely to be affected by new AI models, and what I found is as much cause for optimism as for concern.

The antiquated, slow-moving legal industry has been a candidate for technological disruption for some time. In an industry with a labor shortage and a need to deal with reams of complex documents, a technology that can quickly understand and summarize texts could be immensely useful. So how should we think about the impact these AI models might have on the legal industry?

First off, recent AI advances are particularly well suited for legal work. GPT-4 recently passed the Universal Bar Exam, which is the standard test required to license lawyers. However, that doesn’t mean AI is ready to be a lawyer.

The model could have been trained on thousands of practice tests, which would make it an impressive test-taker but not necessarily a great lawyer. (We don’t know much about GPT-4’s training data because OpenAI hasn’t released that information.)

Still, the system is very good at parsing text, which is of the utmost importance for lawyers.

“Language is the coin in the realm of the legal industry and in the field of law. Every road leads to a document. Either you have to read, consume, or produce a document … that’s really the currency that folks trade in,” says Daniel Katz, a law professor at Chicago-Kent College of Law who conducted GPT-4's exam.