The beaver with the infinite smile

An hour later, a rather plump beaver with a wide-eyed smile emerged on my electronic canvas. He was standing outside of Killian Court and inside a heart that was much bigger, ready to hug the luggage-­bearing ’24er in front of him at any second. The smiling beaver had one job: to convey the MIT community members’ shared feeling of love and welcome toward the newest arrivals.

Once posted on @mitadmissions, the beaver was met with generous affection and much more immediate success than I had expected. He quickly appeared in MIT Slack workspaces, as well as on the official Discord communications platform for CP* 2021, the virtual version of Campus Preview Weekend. On Discord, current and “adMITted” students lovingly dubbed him “Wide Tim,” given the potential of his face to be stretched infinitely (and comedically) wide. He went on to serve as the profile picture of MIT Admissions for a year, becoming the subject of many memes and a fixture of MIT’s student culture.

Wide Tim is very committed to his double major in eating and sleeping—and takes Art of Sleeping to fulfill his major lab requirement.

For months, I was delighted by the new variations of Wide Tim artwork that fellow students were creating every week. It was fun to see others experimenting with that original source image in different media, writing fan fiction about him, making fractals with his face, and imagining more things that he could do.

And that’s when I realized Wide Tim could, well, go even wider.

In December 2021, I created an Instagram account for Wide Tim to spread joy to a bigger audience. Instead of just manipulating the original image, I started creating new ones to post on @wide_tim. Each one depicts a stand-alone scene, but all are loosely united by a central motif: “What would you like to see Wide Tim do?”

I began regularly posting Instagram stories to ask my audience variations of this question: What holidays should he celebrate? What should he do on/around campus? What’s his favorite ice cream flavor? To which people have always responded with teeming creativity—or, shall we say, their widest dreams! Although I have yet to honor requests to make Wide Tim 314 smoots wide, I often use many of those responses as starting points and add a touch of humor. For example, when a friend of mine asked what classes he was planning to take in the new semester, Wide Tim posted his schedule with deliciously incorrect spellings of the days of the week. Sometimes, he combines what makes many people happy in one day, such as when he held a feast in the Infinite Corridor with everyone’s favorite New Year delicacies.