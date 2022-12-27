Skip to Content
    Uncategorized

    Our best illustrations of 2022

    Our artists’ thought-provoking, playful creations bring our stories to life, often saying more with an image than words ever could.

    &quot;&quot;
    December 27, 2022

    From the MIT Technology Review art team, here are some of our very favorite illustrations of the year:

    space tourism concept
    Space is all yours—for a hefty price
    ARIEL DAVIS
    marijuana leaf floating surrounded by dna, hearts and chunks
    The feud between a weed influencer and scientist over puking stoners
    KELSEY DAKE
    A scientist, dolphin, dog, cat, octopus, lobster and other animals fly entwined through the sky in a cluster that resembles a brain
    Inside the enigmatic minds of animals
    ARI LILOAN
    ""

    illustration of person with pipettes and a baby stroller
    Inside the race to make human sex cells in the lab
    AMRITA MARINO
    immunity concept illustration
    The quest to show that biological sex matters in the immune system
    JULIA SCHWARZ

    SO22 cover
    The Gender issue
    KENNETH KAJORANTA
    MJ22 cover
    The Money issue
    MICHAEL BYERS

    ""
    When you lose weight, where does it go?
    JING WEI
    ""
    Technology that lets us “speak” to our dead relatives has arrived. Are we ready?
    NAJEEBAH AL-GHADBAN

