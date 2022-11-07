YouTube wants to take on TikTok and put its Shorts videos on your TV

One major challenge the designers behind YouTube Shorts’ TV integration had to consider was the extent to which Shorts videos should be allowed to autoplay. At present, the initial design will require viewers to manually scroll through Shorts videos once they’re playing and move on to the next one by pressing the up and down arrows on their TV remote.

“One piece we were playing with was how much do we want this to be a fully lean-back experience, where you turn it on and Shorts cycle through,” says Evans, whose team decided against that option at launch but does not rule out changing future iterations.

The design presents a single Shorts video at a time in the center of the TV screen, surrounded by white space that changes color depending on the overall look of the video.

One thing YouTube didn’t test—at least as of now? Filling the white space with ads. YouTube spokesperson Susan Cadrecha tells MIT Tech Review that the experience will initially be ad-free. The spokesperson did say that ads would likely be added at some point, but how those would be integrated into the Shorts on TV experience was not clear.

Likewise, the YouTube Shorts team is investigating how to integrate comments into TV viewing for future iterations of the app. “For a mobile format like this, you’d be able to maybe use your phone as a companion and leave some comments and they can appear on TV,” says Evans.