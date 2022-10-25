Dynamic duo
Iron Man actor joins forces with biomechatronics professor.
Robert Downey Jr. got to wear Iron Man’s suit playing fictional MIT alum Tony Stark on the big screen. But he marveled at what he called “real-world technology miracles” when he met up with Professor Hugh Herr, who coleads MIT’s K. Lisa Yang Center for Bionics, in July. Downey serves on the center’s executive advisory board.
