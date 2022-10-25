Skip to Content
    MIT News: Seen on campus

    Dynamic duo

    Iron Man actor joins forces with biomechatronics professor.

    October 25, 2022
    Robert Downey Jr and Professor Hugh Herr
    Robert Downey Jr via Twitter

    Robert Downey Jr. got to wear Iron Man’s suit playing fictional MIT alum Tony Stark on the big screen. But he marveled at what he called “real-world technology miracles” when he met up with Professor Hugh Herr, who coleads MIT’s K. Lisa Yang Center for Bionics, in July. Downey serves on the center’s executive advisory board. 

