A juicy story

Morse in 1967. MIT MUSEUM

Morse’s timing was, of course, inopportune. The year he’d graduated, Hitler had been appointed chancellor of Germany, and by 1935 it became clear to Morse that war was inevitable. He returned to the US and found a job at Eastman Kodak in Rochester, New York, where he researched ways to make color movies, among other things. At the time, Kodak and General Mills jointly owned a subsidiary called Distillation Products, Inc. (DPI) that used vacuum technology to produce high-potency vitamin concentrates from vegetable and fish liver oils. (Kodak had gotten into the vacuum business with the goal of removing gases from film canisters to prolong shelf life and then looked for other applications.) He became fascinated with vacuums while working with DPI’s Kenneth Hickman, a leading expert on the subject.

But Morse grew frustrated by the slow pace of research in a large company, and on April 1, 1940, he quit. “Nobody believed it!” Ken says. Rochester was a company town—and no one walked away from a job at Kodak. But Richard was serious, despite having resigned on April Fools’ Day. He moved back to Boston and started a technology development company called National Research Corporation (NRC). It ultimately settled in Kendall Square, just down the street from his alma mater.

NRC quickly found uses for vacuum technology, including removing impurities from metals and making powdered drugs. Morse’s expertise also drew the attention of former MIT vice president Vannevar Bush, EGD 1916, head of the Office of Scientific Research and Development, which President Roosevelt had established at Bush’s urging in 1941 to ready the country for war. Bush asked Morse to help develop a vacuum pump of unprecedented strength—a component needed to build the atomic bomb. “I heard my father say later that he thought Van had gone off the deep end. There was no way you could have such vacuums!” Ken Morse says. But perseverance paid off: working with DPI and Westinghouse, NRC designed and built the vacuums needed for the uranium separation process in the Manhattan Project.

Meanwhile, Morse also turned his attention toward home life—to be specific, the breakfast table. His first foray into the food industry, soon after he founded NRC, was instant coffee. As Ken Morse recalls, other companies had tried powdering coffee by boiling away the water, but the flavor got lost. By putting coffee in a vacuum, scientists at NRC were able to lower its boiling point so that water would evaporate before the coffee reached a temperature that destroyed its flavor. Richard Morse and his scientists—whom Ken describes as “techie guys with their thin little ties and white shirts”—went out to local supermarkets to peddle their new product.

NRC’s employees were talented scientists, but their people skills were a bit raw. Shoppers thought freeze-dried coffee lacked the aroma of regular coffee, and the researchers had limited success persuading them to make the switch. In the 1960s, Maxwell House made instant coffee a pantry staple, but NRC didn’t have the marketing prowess to get its version off the ground.

While the coffee project didn’t pay off, another food-processing venture proved wildly successful. The US Army wanted to send powdered orange juice overseas to troops fighting in World War II. And Morse was convinced that orange powder produced through vacuum dehydration had great commercial potential. He bet it would taste—and sell—better than canned orange juice, whose flavor was compromised by the heat needed for pasteurization.

So NRC set about perfecting a two-step technique, first concentrating and then powdering the juice. Ken Morse and other NRC family members served as test subjects for the early juice experiments. At first, his father tried to be nice to citrus growers by using less popular fruits like tangerines and grapefruit, but Ken remembers the results of these early trials as “dismal duds.” Once NRC zeroed in on a successful process, Morse set up a subsidiary called Florida Foods—which was later renamed Minute Maid—to produce powdered orange juice. But the war ended before the Army shipped any to the troops, so the company focused on finding a domestic market for its frozen concentrate instead.

Although consumer acceptance of frozen foods had been established, Minute Maid didn’t want to repeat the mistake NRC had made with coffee. So it tapped into the growing popularity of television and recruited a professional to market the concentrate. Bing Crosby, one of the most likable people in the entertainment industry, signed on to help and went on to voice—and often appear in—commercials that aired into the 1970s.