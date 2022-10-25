Skip to Content
    MIT News: 77 Mass Ave

    Recent books from the MIT community

    October 25, 2022

    My Deniversity: Knowing Denise Levertov
    By Mark Pawlak ’70 
    MADHAT PRESS, 2021, $21.95

    “Well, Doc, You’re In”: Freeman Dyson’s Journey though the Universe
    Edited by David Kaiser, professor of physics and the history of science 
    MIT PRESS, 2022, $29.95

    A Guide to Career Resilience for Women and Under-Represented Groups
    By Eve Sprunt ’72, SM ’73, and Maria Angela Capello
    SPRINGER, 2022, $29.99

    Quantitative Equity Portfolio Management: An Active Approach to Portfolio Construction and Management (Second Edition)
    By Ludwig B. Chincarini, PhD ’95, and Daehwan Kim
    MCGRAW HILL, 2022, $80

    The Customer-Base Audit: The First Step on the Journey to Customer Centricity
    By Peter Fader ’83, SM ’85, PhD ’87, Bruce Hardie, and Michael Ross 
    WHARTON SCHOOL PRESS, 2022, $24.99

    New Industrial Urbanism: Designing Places for Production
    By Tali Hatuka and Eran Ben-Joseph, professor of landscape architecture and planning
    ROUTLEDGE, 2022, $39.95

    Shapes of Imagination: Calculating in Coleridge’s Magical Realm
    By George Stiny ’67, professor of design and computation 
    MIT PRESS, 2022, $45

    Send book news to MIT News at MITNews@technologyreview.com or 196 Broadway, 3rd Floor, Cambridge, MA 02139

