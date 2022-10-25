Recent books from the MIT community
My Deniversity: Knowing Denise Levertov
By Mark Pawlak ’70
MADHAT PRESS, 2021, $21.95
“Well, Doc, You’re In”: Freeman Dyson’s Journey though the Universe
Edited by David Kaiser, professor of physics and the history of science
MIT PRESS, 2022, $29.95
A Guide to Career Resilience for Women and Under-Represented Groups
By Eve Sprunt ’72, SM ’73, and Maria Angela Capello
SPRINGER, 2022, $29.99
Quantitative Equity Portfolio Management: An Active Approach to Portfolio Construction and Management (Second Edition)
By Ludwig B. Chincarini, PhD ’95, and Daehwan Kim
MCGRAW HILL, 2022, $80
The Customer-Base Audit: The First Step on the Journey to Customer Centricity
By Peter Fader ’83, SM ’85, PhD ’87, Bruce Hardie, and Michael Ross
WHARTON SCHOOL PRESS, 2022, $24.99
New Industrial Urbanism: Designing Places for Production
By Tali Hatuka and Eran Ben-Joseph, professor of landscape architecture and planning
ROUTLEDGE, 2022, $39.95
Shapes of Imagination: Calculating in Coleridge’s Magical Realm
By George Stiny ’67, professor of design and computation
MIT PRESS, 2022, $45
