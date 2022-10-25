Recent books from the MIT community

A Guide to Career Resilience for Women and Under-Represented Groups

By Eve Sprunt ’72, SM ’73, and Maria Angela Capello

SPRINGER, 2022, $29.99

Quantitative Equity Portfolio Management: An Active Approach to Portfolio Construction and Management (Second Edition)

By Ludwig B. Chincarini, PhD ’95, and Daehwan Kim

MCGRAW HILL, 2022, $80

The Customer-Base Audit: The First Step on the Journey to Customer Centricity

By Peter Fader ’83, SM ’85, PhD ’87, Bruce Hardie, and Michael Ross

WHARTON SCHOOL PRESS, 2022, $24.99

New Industrial Urbanism: Designing Places for Production

By Tali Hatuka and Eran Ben-Joseph, professor of landscape architecture and planning

ROUTLEDGE, 2022, $39.95

Shapes of Imagination: Calculating in Coleridge’s Magical Realm

By George Stiny ’67, professor of design and computation

MIT PRESS, 2022, $45

