Skip to Content
MIT Technology Review
  • Featured
  • Topics
  • Newsletters
  • Events
  • Podcasts
    • Sign in

    Sponsored

    AI is more than a buzzword: It’s now being deployed on ships and golf carts

    September 20, 2022

    Infosys-MIT lockup logo image

    Thank you for joining us on "The cloud hub: From cloud chaos to clarity."

    stock image of a golf cart

    Platform as a service (PaaS) solutions allow for higher-level programming with dramatically reduced complexity; the application's overall development can be more efficient. This article shares two compelling examples showing how a PaaS solution developed in the cloud was transferred to the edge—involving a naval vessel and a golf cart!

    Click here to continue.

    Keep Reading

    Most Popular

    This startup wants to copy you into an embryo for organ harvesting

    With plans to create realistic synthetic embryos, grown in jars, Renewal Bio is on a journey to the horizon of science and ethics.

    VR is as good as psychedelics at helping people reach transcendence

    On key metrics, a VR experience elicited a response indistinguishable from subjects who took medium doses of LSD or magic mushrooms.

    Chinese gamers are using a Steam wallpaper app to get porn past the censors

    Wallpaper Engine has become a haven for ingenious Chinese users who use it to smuggle adult content as desktop wallpaper. But how long can it last?

    This nanoparticle could be the key to a universal covid vaccine

    Ending the covid pandemic might well require a vaccine that protects against any new strains. Researchers may have found a strategy that will work.

    Stay connected

    Illustration by Rose Wong

    Get the latest updates from
    MIT Technology Review

    Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.

    Thank you for submitting your email!

    Explore more newsletters

    It looks like something went wrong.

    We’re having trouble saving your preferences. Try refreshing this page and updating them one more time. If you continue to get this message, reach out to us at customer-service@technologyreview.com with a list of newsletters you’d like to receive.