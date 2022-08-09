The Download: fixing social media, and US monkeypox vaccines

We all want to be able to speak our minds online—to be heard by our friends and talk (back) to our opponents. At the same time, we don’t want to be exposed to speech that is inappropriate or crosses a line. Technology companies address this conundrum by setting standards for free speech, a practice protected under federal law, hiring in-house moderators to examine individual pieces of content and removing them if posts violate predefined rules.



The approach clearly has problems: harassment, misinformation about topics like public health, and false descriptions of legitimate elections run rampant. But even if content moderation were implemented perfectly, it would still miss a whole host of issues that are often portrayed as moderation problems but really are not. To address those issues, we need a new strategy: treat social media companies as potential polluters of the social fabric, and directly measure and mitigate the effects their choices have on human populations. Read the full story.

By Nathaniel Lubin, a fellow at the Digital Life Initiative at Cornell Tech and former director of the Office of Digital Strategy at the White House under President Barack Obama, and Thomas Krendl Gilbert, a postdoctoral fellow at Cornell Tech.

The must-reads

I’ve combed the internet to find you today’s most fun/important/scary/fascinating stories about technology.



1 The US is trying to make its limited monkeypox vaccines last

By injecting just one-fifth of a normal dose. (NYT $)

+ The Danish firm that makes monkeypox vaccines isn’t producing more until 2023. (Wired $)

+ Intellectual property rights are a major obstacle to wider access. (Slate)

+ Everything you need to know about the monkeypox vaccines. (MIT Technology Review)

2 We need better ways to report major cyberattacks

Private security firms are in favor of a new initiative from a US federal agency. (Protocol)

+ China-backed spies have hacked European militaries and government agencies. (The Register)

3 Silicon Valley is getting into the weapons business

Rising geopolitical tensions mean more opportunities for sales. (Economist $)

+ Why business is booming for military AI startups. (MIT Technology Review)



4 A crypto mixing service has been sanctioned by the US

Over its role in enabling billions of dollars worth of crypto to be laundered. (TechCrunch)

+ The US’s fight to regulate crypto is intensifying. (Wired $)

+ A load of celebrities have been rapped for not disclosing their cyrpto connections. (BuzzFeed News)



5Game-loving children in China are being targeted by scammers

Fraudsters promise extra gaming time in exchange for money. (The Register)



6 YouTube is too big for Russia to block

But its nearest rival, RuTube, is working furiously to catch up. (WSJ $)

+ How Russia seized control of Ukraine’s internet. (NYT $)



7 Skin cancer is going undiagnosed among Black patients

A catalog exploring how diseases appear on different skin colors could aid diagnoses. (Undark)

+ Doctors using AI catch breast cancer more often than either does alone. (MIT Technology Review)



8 A bitter lawsuit is tearing apart the flying car industry

One of its best-funded firms has accused another of stealing trade secrets. (Fast Company $)

+ Meanwhile, a jet-train hybrid is in development in Canada. (Inverse)



9 Facebook’s chatbot isn’t a fan of its own makers

Which is more than a little awkward. (Motherboard)

+ Meta-owned WhatsApp will now allow you to slip out of groups unnoticed. (The Guardian)



10 Who is the money content industry really for? 💸

For people with no money, a lot of its advice is pointless. (New Statesman $)

+ The risks and rewards of paying off student debt on the blockchain. (MIT Technology Review)

Quote of the day

“When we were turning out big profits, I became somewhat delirious, and looking back at myself now, I am quite embarrassed and remorseful.”