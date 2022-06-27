The hacking industry faces the end of an era

Several European firms are stepping into the gap.

Intellexa is an “alliance” of hacking firms, operating out of several locations in Europe and Asia, that have been able to attract and retain business from nations no longer able to buy Israeli hacking tools. The group boasts Israeli and European talent but avoids the new Israeli restrictions that have stung several of its competitors. Mobile spyware from Cytrox, a North Macedonian hacking firm and founding member of the Intellexa alliance, was found on an Egyptian target last year.

RCS Labs is an Italian hacking firm whose spyware was recently spotted in Kazakhstan. Until as late as 2021, Kazakhstan was reportedly a customer of NSO Group, but it is now restricted. Now the mobile security firm Lookout says it sees the country using RCS’s malware to spy on Android phones. Kazakhstan is an authoritarian nation that recently jailed an opposition leader just a few months after the mass killing of protesters. NSO Group hacking tools were reportedly used to spy on activists there last year. When reached for comment, RCS Labs provided an unattributed statement condemning “any abuse or improper use” of its products that are “designed and produced with the intent of supporting the legal system in preventing and combating crime.”

Besides increased global uncertainty and the restrictions on Israeli hacking companies, several industry executives say they see two more shifts in play.

Many more countries are investing in building their own domestic cyber capability. Most countries haven’t had the resources, expertise, or money to date—and firms like NSO Group have made it economically easier to just buy the tools instead. But now countries desire their own domestic hacking capabilities to insulate themselves from global variables like political strife and human rights criticism.