Crypto is weathering a bitter storm. Some still hold on for dear life.

But all these faulty pieces add up to an experimental system that is vulnerable to the same market trends as traditional finance—only without strict regulation and strong guardrails. The price tag of last week’s wild ride tallied up to some $270 billion in crypto assets lost. Even the non-algorithmic powerhouse stablecoin Tether briefly ducked below its $1 peg last week, indicating that standard stablecoins may not be immune to volatility. And the impact of all this activity likely doesn’t end at crypto’s border.

With banks launching crypto products and non-algorithmic stablecoins relying on the paper dollar to keep them steady, the crypto industry is clearly “tethered” to the rest of the financial market in multiple ways; the question now is if the plummeting coins will drag down traditional stocks in return. In January, Paul Krugman predicted in the New York Times that crypto assets may be the new subprime mortgages—bad eggs that have the power to spoil the whole market. This week, individual crypto investors \claimed to have lost their life savings already. There may be more pain in store.

But even as social media fills up with mocking memes and skeptical news outlets label this the start of a crypto “winter”—a term used when technologies undergo a prolonged period of public disinterest and lack of innovation—crypto executives and investors are not just betting the crypto ecosystem will return to its glory days. They are planning for it. Even the word “winter” implies there will be a spring for the believers who can wait it out.

On Wednesday, Terra founder Do Kwon tweeted a threaded letter to the Terra community, describing his plan to resuscitate the stablecoin and assuring that it would turn around. “Short-term stumbles do not define what you can accomplish,” he wrote. “It’s how you respond that matters.” Coinbase founder Brian Armstrong is also claiming a full-throttle focus on the future as the company’s stock tipped back up on Thursday after losing half its value. In an internal memo that Armstrong made public, he wrote, “Volatility is inevitable. We can’t control it, but we do plan for it … I just know that we will make it through to the other side, and we come out stronger than ever if we focus on what matters: building.”

Many crypto believers are buckled in for the journey. The prevailing philosophy of Web3 enthusiasts is HODL: “Hold on for dear life.” That is both for the good of the crypto community and to preserve the value of one’s own holdings through a dip. Some “Lunatics,” as Terra/Luna fans and owners call themselves, are in fact holding on tight. Do Kwon’s plan to nurse Terra back to health means burning a huge quantity of Terra tokens, costing Terra and Luna owners significant value. As of Sunday, more than 60% of governance token holders had cast in favor of the plan; it needs only 40% to pass, and the vote is set to end on Tuesday.

The next trick will be for investors and executives to convince the rest of the world that crypto—Bitcoin and stablecoins in particular—is still healthy a experiment. They certainly have good reason to do so: belief can actually drive up unbacked crypto markets. In a well-timed statement on Thursday, Bitcoin’s Lightning network startup Lightspark—founded by a veteran of Meta’s shuttered stablecoin project—announced that it had received funding from major Web3 players Andreessen Horowitz and Paradigm, among others. That same day, Bankman-Fried disclosed that he’d made a significant new investment in the faltering investment platform Robinhood; on Friday, the stock leaped 22%. More confidence- (and stock-) boosting announcements from crypto bigwigs may roll in this week.

What remains to be seen is if the real money still pouring into the industry from VCs and evangelists can float it through icy times, and—if it manages to find its way back into the sun—how many acolytes, and even regular market investors, will be sacrificed to the freezing waters first.

Rebecca Ackermann is a writer, designer, and artist based in San Francisco.