From ocean waves to sound waves

Composer Nina C. Young felt the tug of music from a young age, listening to church bells outside her home in New York. She wrote letters to Santa begging for a synthesizer and later balanced violin lessons with listening to the rock band Radiohead. When she was 16, she recalls, an accompanist told her, “You’ve been bitten by the bug. And once you’ve been bitten, a life without music will feel nearly impossible.”

Young was also an aquatic enthusiast, and when she landed at MIT, she initially chose to pursue ocean engineering. As music had always been a passion for her, she also took classes in that area and quickly found that the fields complemented each other more deeply than she realized. She ultimately graduated with a bachelor’s in both ocean engineering and music.