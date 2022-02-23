Drugs from within

The human gut is home to thousands of species of bacteria, some with the potential to combat gastrointestinal diseases from colon cancer to C. difficile infections. One obstacle to developing these “living biotherapeutics” is that many of the bacteria are harmed by oxygen, but MIT engineers have now developed a coating that could help them survive drug manufacturing. It can be used on a strain of E. coli, on bacteria that may aid in digestion of plant starches, and potentially on many other species as well.

Led by Ariel Furst, a professor of chemical engineering, the MIT team set out to protect oxygen-sensitive bacteria by coating them with a material made from metal ions and organic compounds called polyphenols, which form a grid-like sheet when put into a solution. If bacteria are also added to the solution, the material self-assembles into a coating on individual bacterial cells. This coating protects bacteria during the drug manufacturing process, which typically involves freeze-drying them and formulating them as capsules. When exposed to an acidic environment, such as that of the stomach, the coating breaks down and releases the bacteria.