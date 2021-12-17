Skip to Content
    MIT News: Seen on campus

    A campus exhibition

    December 17, 2021
    Installation view of Thorton's Peggy and Fred
    Installation view of Thorton&#039;s Peggy and Fred
    JULIA FEATHERINGILL PHOTOGRAPHY

    “Leslie Thornton: Begin Again, Again,” at the MIT List Center through February 13, is the artist’s first US solo museum exhibition. It includes a new installation of Peggy and Fred in Hell (1983–2015).

