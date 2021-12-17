MIT News: Seen on campus
A campus exhibition
“Leslie Thornton: Begin Again, Again,” at the MIT List Center through February 13, is the artist’s first US solo museum exhibition. It includes a new installation of Peggy and Fred in Hell (1983–2015).
Keep Reading
Most Popular
The metaverse has a groping problem already
A woman was sexually harassed on Meta’s VR social media platform. She’s not the first—and won’t be the last.
The Soviets turned the Volga River into a machine. Then the machine broke.
Too many dams have made Russia's most important river dysfunctional. Here's how the mother river can be fixed.
How we drained California dry
A story of remaking the land and taking the water until there was nothing left.
The Atlantic’s vital currents could collapse. Scientists are racing to understand the dangers.
So far, the efforts to observe the currents directly show they're weirder and more unpredictable than expected.
Stay connected
Illustration by Rose Wong
Get the latest updates from
MIT Technology Review
Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.