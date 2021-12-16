Skip to Content

Humans and technology

Touchless supply chains for smarter, responsive, and faster manufacturing

December 16, 2021

Enabling a touchless supply chain involves more than incremental automation. Organizations need to re-examine the supply chain, across internal processes and external touch points, and find ways to deliver speed and accuracy. This paper discusses the strategies to drive touchless supply chains.

Deep Dive

Humans and technology

conceptual illustration of a heart with an arrow going in on one side and a cursor coming out on the other

Forget dating apps: Here’s how the net’s newest matchmakers help you find love

Fed up with apps, people looking for romance are finding inspiration on Twitter, TikTok—and even email newsletters.

Workers in an office building in Shanghai

China’s burned-out tech workers are fighting back against long hours

A viral online project helped expose the punishing 996 work schedule—and shows how hard it is to make progress against it.

seeing is believing concept

Our brains exist in a state of “controlled hallucination”

Three new books lay bare the weirdness of how our brains process the world around us.

delivery concept

How Alibaba tracks China’s delivery drivers

The food delivery service Eleme, owned by Alibaba, built a Bluetooth tracking system to make “instant delivery” a reality.

Illustration by Rose Wong

