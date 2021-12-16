Sponsored
Touchless supply chains for smarter, responsive, and faster manufacturing
Enabling a touchless supply chain involves more than incremental automation. Organizations need to re-examine the supply chain, across internal processes and external touch points, and find ways to deliver speed and accuracy. This paper discusses the strategies to drive touchless supply chains.
Deep Dive
Humans and technology
Forget dating apps: Here’s how the net’s newest matchmakers help you find love
Fed up with apps, people looking for romance are finding inspiration on Twitter, TikTok—and even email newsletters.
China’s burned-out tech workers are fighting back against long hours
A viral online project helped expose the punishing 996 work schedule—and shows how hard it is to make progress against it.
Our brains exist in a state of “controlled hallucination”
Three new books lay bare the weirdness of how our brains process the world around us.
How Alibaba tracks China’s delivery drivers
The food delivery service Eleme, owned by Alibaba, built a Bluetooth tracking system to make “instant delivery” a reality.
