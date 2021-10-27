3 space science questions that computing is helping to answer

Scientists have since charted these observations and scrambled to learn all they can about these elusive forces. They’ve detected dozens more gravitational-wave signals, and advances in computing are helping them to keep up.

As a postdoc, Huerta searched for gravitational waves by tediously trying to match data collected by detectors to a catalogue of potential waveforms. He wanted to find a better way.

Earlier this year Huerta, who is now a computational scientist at Argonne National Laboratory near Chicago, created an AI ensemble that’s capable of processing a month’s worth of LIGO data in just seven minutes.

His algorithms—which run on special processors called GPUs—combine advances in artificial intelligence and distributed computing. Using either separate computers or networks that act as a single system, Huerta can identify gravitationally dense places like black holes, which produce waves when they merge.

Huerta’s collection of AI models is open source, which means anyone can use them. “Not everybody has access to a supercomputer,” he says. “This is going to lower the barriers for researchers to adopt and to use AI.”

How has the night sky changed?

As much as astronomy has expanded, the field has been slow to integrate cloud computing. The Vera C. Rubin Observatory, currently under construction in Chile, will become the first astronomical institution of its size to adopt a cloud-based data facility.