Skip to Content
MIT Technology Review
  • Featured
  • Topics
  • Newsletters
  • Events
  • Podcasts
    • Sign in
    MIT News: Alumni profile

    Yup’ik fishing ancestry inspires Alaskan engineer and author

    Mia Heavener ’00

    October 26, 2021

    For Mia Heavener ’00, much of life revolves around water. As a senior civil engineer for the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium (ANTHC), she designs water systems for communities in her home state. And in her time off, she often works with her family’s commercial fishing business, which started with her great-grandmother. Nearly every summer she takes part in a three-week expedition to fish for sockeye salmon in Bristol Bay.

    Mia Heavener ’00
    COURTESY PHOTO

     “I was working at 1:00 a.m. this morning. You just kind of follow the tides,” explains Heavener, who is of Yup’ik heritage. The Yup’ik are one of the largest Indigenous groups in Alaska, where Native peoples make up nearly 18% of the population. 

     “My great-grandma was born on the Nushagak Bay, and I learned to work really hard here,” she says. “It was also the last place, the last time I saw my father alive.” Though she lost her father when she was just 11, she chose to follow in his footsteps as a civil engineer. 

    After graduating from MIT and briefly working for a firm in Cambridge, Heavener returned to Alaska and found engineering work at ANTHC. She also felt a calling as a writer (“I’ve always been a daydreamer”), and took a break from that job long enough to earn her master of fine arts degree in English and writing from Colorado State University, building on literature studies she’d pursued alongside civil engineering as an undergrad. Her first novel, set in an Alaskan fishing village and titled Under Nushagak Bluff, was published in 2019. 

    In a typical week, Heavener wakes up early to write before long days of engineering. Though headquartered at ANTHC, the central Native hospital in Anchorage, she travels all over the state. Of the approximately 250 villages in Alaska, she says, many have only communal water sources, and roughly 30 still have no running water and sewer.  

    “Everyone should have drinking water—it’s a pretty basic right—but there are definitely places in Alaska that do not have that,” she says. Her mission is to bring proper health and sanitation standards to as many communities as possible. 

    “The first time I designed a water plant was in the village of Old Kasigluk,” she recalls. “They didn’t have anything there. They just haul water and they use a bucket [for their toilet]. I remember getting to see the kids wash their hands in their house for the first time—they just had silly smiles on their faces, turning it on and off, on and off.”

    Keep Reading

    Most Popular

    conceptual illustration of a heart with an arrow going in on one side and a cursor coming out on the other
    conceptual illustration of a heart with an arrow going in on one side and a cursor coming out on the other

    Forget dating apps: Here’s how the net’s newest matchmakers help you find love

    Fed up with apps, people looking for romance are finding inspiration on Twitter, TikTok—and even email newsletters.

    computation concept
    computation concept

    How AI is reinventing what computers are

    Three key ways artificial intelligence is changing what it means to compute.

    still from Embodied Intelligence video
    still from Embodied Intelligence video

    These weird virtual creatures evolve their bodies to solve problems

    They show how intelligence and body plans are closely linked—and could unlock AI for robots.

    We reviewed three at-home covid tests. The results were mixed.

    Over-the-counter coronavirus tests are finally available in the US. Some are more accurate and easier to use than others.

    Stay connected

    Illustration by Rose WongIllustration by Rose Wong

    Get the latest updates from
    MIT Technology Review

    Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.

    Thank you for submitting your email!

    Explore more newsletters

    It looks like something went wrong.

    We’re having trouble saving your preferences. Try refreshing this page and updating them one more time. If you continue to get this message, reach out to us at customer-service@technologyreview.com with a list of newsletters you’d like to receive.