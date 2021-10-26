Skip to Content
MIT Technology Review
  • Featured
  • Topics
  • Newsletters
  • Events
  • Podcasts
    • Sign in
    MIT News: 77 Mass Ave

    3D-printed materials that sense your actions

    Input devices created this way could be easily tailored to individual needs.

    October 26, 2021
    prototype
    prototype
    Courtesy of the Researchers

    Interactive input devices like joysticks or handheld controllers could be simple to produce with a new technique for 3D-printing mechanisms that detect how force is being applied to an object. 

    Researchers in the lab of Stefanie Mueller, an associate professor of electrical engineering and computer science, integrated electrodes into structures made from metamaterials, which consist of a grid of repeating cells that may stretch or compress under force. This made it possible to create “conductive shear cells”—flexible cells with two walls made from nonconductive filament and two conductive walls that function as electrodes.

    When a user handles the material, the distance and overlapping area between the opposing electrodes changes. Those changes can be used to calculate the magnitude and direction of the applied forces, as well as rotation and acceleration. The technique offers a way to customize controllers and other mechanisms to meet someone’s individual needs. 

    “This will enable new intelligent environments in which our objects can sense each interaction with them,” Mueller says. “For instance, a chair or couch made from our smart material could detect the user’s body when the user sits on it and either use it to query particular functions (such as turning on the light or TV) or to collect data for later analysis (such as detecting and correcting body posture).

    Keep Reading

    Most Popular

    conceptual illustration of a heart with an arrow going in on one side and a cursor coming out on the other
    conceptual illustration of a heart with an arrow going in on one side and a cursor coming out on the other

    Forget dating apps: Here’s how the net’s newest matchmakers help you find love

    Fed up with apps, people looking for romance are finding inspiration on Twitter, TikTok—and even email newsletters.

    computation concept
    computation concept

    How AI is reinventing what computers are

    Three key ways artificial intelligence is changing what it means to compute.

    still from Embodied Intelligence video
    still from Embodied Intelligence video

    These weird virtual creatures evolve their bodies to solve problems

    They show how intelligence and body plans are closely linked—and could unlock AI for robots.

    We reviewed three at-home covid tests. The results were mixed.

    Over-the-counter coronavirus tests are finally available in the US. Some are more accurate and easier to use than others.

    Stay connected

    Illustration by Rose WongIllustration by Rose Wong

    Get the latest updates from
    MIT Technology Review

    Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.

    Thank you for submitting your email!

    Explore more newsletters

    It looks like something went wrong.

    We’re having trouble saving your preferences. Try refreshing this page and updating them one more time. If you continue to get this message, reach out to us at customer-service@technologyreview.com with a list of newsletters you’d like to receive.