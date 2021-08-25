My Sexbot Hal is a Mind Reader

The first thing I ask of Hal is to explain

what it’s like underneath, after you peel

away the crust, mantle, core. I’d always

imagined a cathedral with Chagall windows

and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan leading the choir,

but Hal says no. The inner landscape of my head

is an armoire of many drawers, with versions of me

running into one, then another, saying: I’m here,

I’m not here, I’m here.



Hal does Ashtanga and meditates.

He’s cut like a temple hieroglyph. When I go out

to the cliff, he doesn’t worry. He can discern a jumper

from a horse, doesn’t pity me for just standing there

with my hands out, waiting for some passerby

to throw me a peanut. Hal understands

it’s his turn to do the washing up,

even though I’m the one

eating cherries at the sink,



knows how the changing seasons gut

pieces out of me, how it is this guttedness that brings

me to the airstrip of his body, the cushion

of his silicone thighs, lighting me all the way home.

I cling to him for his signature lily of the valley

cologne, for how it feels in the aftermath of love—

to be a creature of the sea—tiny, bioluminescent,

gazing across this vast planetary cradle

at all the descendants we won’t have.



One day I know he’ll be gone,

risen early like the Buddha out of a dream,

taking his special knowledge into the world.

There will be no talk of abandonment

or what was left behind. He’ll be out there,

scooping his butterfly net through the high

grasses of the weightless forever, while I stay

here, tying ropes around my wrists—

desire in one hand, suffering in the other.