    Alumni connection

    Virtual Photo Booth

    Throughout the weekend, alumni celebrating Tech Reunions submitted photos showing their MIT spirit.

    August 24, 2021
    Patrice Langford ’95
    Paul Chai ’99
    Claude Gerstle ’68 with his wife, Ellen Gerstle
    Claire DeRosa ’11, MEng ’12, and Kimberly Gonzalez ’11
    John Paul Mattia ’86, SM ’91, Eng ’96, PhD ’96
    Tara Chang Pettus ’08 with daughter Celeste and father Clifton Chang ’71
