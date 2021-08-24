You need to enable JavaScript to view this site.
Alumni connection
Virtual Photo Booth
Throughout the weekend, alumni celebrating Tech Reunions submitted photos showing their MIT spirit.
by
Katie McLean
archive page
August 24, 2021
Patrice Langford ’95
Paul Chai ’99
Claude Gerstle ’68 with his wife, Ellen Gerstle
Claire DeRosa ’11, MEng ’12, and Kimberly Gonzalez ’11
John Paul Mattia ’86, SM ’91, Eng ’96, PhD ’96
Tara Chang Pettus ’08 with daughter Celeste and father Clifton Chang ’71
