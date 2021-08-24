Recent books from the MIT community
Women and Leadership: Real Lives, Real Lessons
By Julia Gillard and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
MCP ’78, PhD’ 81
MIT press, 2021, $29.95
Brainscapes: The Warped, Wondrous Maps Written in Your Brain—and How They Guide You
By Rebecca Schwarzlose, PhD ’08
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2021, $28
Choose Your Customer: How to Compete Against the Digital Giants and Thrive
By Jonathan Byrnes, senior lecturer, Center for Transportation & Logistics, and John Wass
McGraw-Hill, 2021, $30
Management as a Calling: Leading Business, Serving Society
By Andrew J. Hoffman, SM ’91, PhD ’95
Stanford University Press, 2021, $24
Just Money: Mission-Driven Banks and the Future of Finance
By Katrin Kaufer, director of Just Money at the MIT Community Innovators Lab (CoLab) in Urban Studies and Planning, and Lillian Steponaitis, MCP ’14, CoLab research affiliate
MIT Press, 2021, $17.95
Biofabrication
By Ritu Raman, assistant professor of mechanical engineering
MIT Press, 2021, $15.95
Covid-19: A Guide to Home Healthcare
By Matt Croughan, PhD ’88, and Jess Croughan
Tahoe Biotechnology, 2020, $14.99
Usha and the Big Digger
By Amitha Jagannath Knight ’01, illustrated by Sandhya Prabhat (Storytelling Math series)
Charlesbridge, 2021, $15.99
Mastering Voice Interfaces: Creating Great Voice Apps for Real Users
By Ann Thymé-Gobbel and Charles Jankowski ’88, SM ’92, PhD ’96
APress, 2021, $54.99