    MIT News magazine

    Recent books from the MIT community

    August 24, 2021

    Women and Leadership: Real Lives, Real Lessons
    By Julia Gillard and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
    MCP ’78, PhD’ 81
    MIT press, 2021, $29.95

    Brainscapes: The Warped, Wondrous Maps Written in Your Brainand How They Guide You  

    By Rebecca Schwarzlose, PhD ’08  
    Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2021, $28

    Choose Your Customer: How to Compete Against the Digital Giants and Thrive

    By Jonathan Byrnes, senior lecturer, Center for Transportation & Logistics, and John Wass
    McGraw-Hill, 2021, $30

    Management as a Calling: Leading Business, Serving Society 

    By Andrew J. Hoffman, SM ’91, PhD ’95
    Stanford University Press, 2021, $24

    Just Money: Mission-Driven Banks and the Future of Finance

    By Katrin Kaufer, director of Just Money at the MIT Community Innovators Lab (CoLab) in Urban Studies and Planning, and Lillian Steponaitis, MCP ’14, CoLab research affiliate
    MIT Press, 2021, $17.95

    Biofabrication

    By Ritu Raman, assistant professor of mechanical engineering
    MIT Press, 2021, $15.95

    Covid-19: A Guide to Home Healthcare

    By Matt Croughan, PhD ’88, and Jess Croughan
    Tahoe Biotechnology, 2020, $14.99

    Usha and the Big Digger

    By Amitha Jagannath Knight ’01, illustrated by Sandhya Prabhat (Storytelling Math series)
    Charlesbridge, 2021, $15.99

    Mastering Voice Interfaces: Creating Great Voice Apps for Real Users

    By Ann Thymé-Gobbel and Charles Jankowski ’88, SM ’92, PhD ’96
    APress, 2021, $54.99

