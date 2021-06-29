We are all Gang Chen

After a draft of the letter was posted on social media on January 22, media coverage shifted significantly to highlight the extraordinary support for Professor Chen from President Reif and the MIT faculty. The detailed questions that our letter raised began framing the public discourse. This change came not a moment too soon for our colleague, who saw his reputation destroyed and his loyalty questioned.

The brunt of this case is borne primarily by Professor Chen, his family, and his friends. But the impact of the Department of Justice’s “China Initiative”—a campaign launched by former US attorney general Jeff Sessions in 2018 that the DOJ says is meant, among other things, to quash “influence efforts on campus,” trade secret theft, and economic espionage linked to China—reaches far beyond the Chen residence and affects us all. This campaign that our colleague got caught up in appears to be a deliberate attempt to intimidate rather than an effort to increase compliance with disclosures required by federal grant agencies.

We are aware of many MIT faculty members and students of Chinese heritage who feel targeted, fearful, and intimidated. All of us understand the disastrous impact of this campaign on science, on research, and on education—and frankly on the future of this country. We are concerned about the emergence of clear signs that scientists of Chinese heritage are being ethnically profiled; they are in fact loyal US citizens. We view the persecution of researchers of Chinese heritage as damaging to our national interests and to the quality of research in this country. One cannot embrace science and facts while creating an atmosphere of fear for scientists.

MIT’s faculty understand competition. Science and engineering at the level practiced at MIT and other world-class research universities are highly competitive. Competition makes us strong. Our research universities continue to attract global talent that advances domestic science and engineering in the US, which helps create jobs, build our national brain trust, and strengthen our national security. It is not by chance that a major covid-19 vaccine was developed a block from MIT’s campus, where so much research is aimed at generating innovative therapies. Engaging and attracting global talent advances our competitiveness and is truly an American interest.

On MIT’s campus, we are engaged in basic research that is meant to be published. We do not conduct classified or commercially confidential work here. We fully understand and respect the importance of disclosure to federal and other funding agencies; as individuals, and as a community, we spend significant time, energy, and resources to comply with reporting requirements. Complicating matters, the complexity of disclosure forms has grown significantly in recent years, increasing the likelihood of mistakes.

We truly hope that lawmakers of both parties, together with the new US administration, will engage academia in the search for solutions that will appropriately address concerns about illegitimate IP transfer to China. However, bringing the heavy machinery of the federal justice system—such as wire-fraud statutes developed and honed to deal with organized crime—to bear on science, engineering, math, and education is damaging the very same American innovation it seeks to protect. Fear kills creativity and collaboration. Indeed, we have heard anecdotal evidence suggesting that some young Chinese scientists no longer view the US as the best environment in the world for research. The ability to explore and collaborate without fear is precisely what attracts the best minds from around the country and around the world to our universities, making them the global leaders that they are.

We are proud to see the Institute take a strong position in defense of Professor Chen. MIT’s leadership in this matter stands in contrast to other universities that have distanced themselves from or even severed ties with accused members of their own communities. We have been made aware that MIT was in fact supporting Professor Chen well before we all knew about this case, and we wholeheartedly commend President Reif for his courage in doing so.

“We are all Gang Chen” has become a rallying cry for the cause of science and academic freedom, for the importance of global scientific collaborations. It is a way to stand against the criminalization of routine academic activities, to object to ethnic profiling of scientists of Chinese heritage, and to vocally protest the unjust treatment of our colleague.

It is our hope that our collegial expression of outrage and support—together with institutional actions at MIT and universities nationwide—will help Professor Chen return to his research and teaching in the near future, and help defend fundamental freedoms for all.

Adapted from a piece originally published in the MIT Faculty Newsletter, submitted by 25 faculty members including Yoel Fink and Yasheng Huang. Fink is a professor of materials science and of electrical engineering and computer science. Huang is the Epoch Foundation Professor of Global Economics and Management.