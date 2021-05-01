What India needs to get through its covid crisis

In a cruel irony, India, the world’s vaccine manufacturing powerhouse, is now crippled by a virus for which multiple safe and effective vaccines have been developed in record time. Official reports of more than 380,000 new cases and 3,400 deaths daily, while staggering, likely underestimate the actual toll. As health systems across India buckle under the pressure of a second wave of covid-19 infections, severe shortages of oxygen, medical equipment, medications, and hospital beds threaten to make the situation even worse.

Despite a strong domestic vaccine development and production program that has historically been the backbone of supply for low- and middle-income countries, India is struggling to scale up mass covid-19 vaccination. And one year into the pandemic, multiple efforts to coordinate a global pandemic response have failed to address the growing inequities highlighted by the crisis unfolding in India.

How did this happen, and what should we do now to stop things from getting even worse?

Too little, too late

Leadership matters, especially in a crisis. After the first wave of infections peaked in September, political leaders across India became complacent, prematurely declaring victory and loosening public health measures. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced at the World Economic Forum in January 2021 that India “saved humanity from a big disaster by containing corona effectively.” But in recent weeks public election rallies and large religious gatherings have become superspreader events.

As infections have increased, the pace of vaccinations has not been fast enough to mitigate this second wave. India has administered 150 million doses, the third-greatest total in the world. However, the sheer size of India’s population means only 9.1% of Indians have received at least one dose, and fewer than 2% are fully vaccinated.

Unlike many high-income countries, including the US, India has also exported significant volumes of covid-19 vaccine—it has sent more than 66 million doses to 95 countries since the pandemic began. India’s current domestic vaccine production capacity of 70 to 80 million doses per month will not be enough to meet its goal of fully vaccinating 300 million people by July, never mind its contractual commitments to COVAX, the international effort intended to provide equitable vaccine access to the world’s poorest countries.

FARIHA FAROOQUI/GETTY IMAGES

Though starting from an enviable position, the ramp-up of vaccine R&D and manufacturing across Indian private-sector pharmaceutical firms did not receive the swift, aggressive government support that some other countries’ domestic suppliers enjoyed. While the US, through Operation Warp Speed, invested $18 billion in vaccine R&D and placed advance orders for vaccines beginning in May 2020, the Indian government didn’t make its first official purchase of Indian-manufactured vaccines until January 2021, instead counting on companies’ statements that domestically manufactured vaccines would be made available for domestic needs.

This situation left Indian vaccine manufacturers such as the Serum Institute of India in the difficult position of trying to access funding from other sources, such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, while balancing growing domestic needs with sales to other low- and middle-income countries and to the global vaccine distribution initiative COVAX. In early April, Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of the Serum Institute, publicly requested government investment of over $400 million to further boost production capacity. (The central government did later approve vaccine advance purchase payments of over $600 million for the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech.)

Further complicating matters is the complexity of global vaccine supply chains, which are both fragile and susceptible to export restrictions. Indian vaccine manufacturers have been unable to obtain raw materials and vaccine-making supplies such as specialized filters and bioreactor bags. The US government’s decision to invoke the Defense Production Act to boost US-based vaccine manufacturing has reportedly restricted export of these critical supplies to India (the White House has denied that use of the DPA results in export bans). Poonawalla again took to Twitter to highlight this challenge and requested President Joe Biden’s support to lift US export restrictions.