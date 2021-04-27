The world is waking up to India’s plight—too late

Oxygen: India’s external affairs ministry tweeted pictures of ventilators and oxygen concentrators that arrived from the UK today. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are set to send similar supplies shortly.

Vaccines: The US has promised to send the raw materials to manufacture the AstraZeneca vaccine, plus ventilators, protective equipment, and test kits. It’s also pledged to send some of the 60 million unused doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine it has stockpiled, although only after a safety review (despite the fact the AstraZeneca vaccine has already been cleared by regulators in India).

What will the impact be? While the aid is helpful, scientists say it will only make a “dent” in the crisis India is experiencing. The situation may be worsened by the emergence of a new virus variant, B.1.617, which has some similarities to two other more transmissible variants of the virus that have surfaced in South Africa and California. But experts say there were other contributing factors: the government relaxed restrictions too quickly and prioritized vaccine exports. Even now, India has still not gone back into a national lockdown.