US covid contract details are a “trade secret”—according to the contractors

After reporting on the struggles of the US’s $44 million vaccine management system, we requested documents related to the CDC’s no-bid contracts for the underlying software, awarded to consulting giant Deloitte. The records we got back had significant redactions—including the company’s costs, the identities of those who worked on the project, and even Deloitte’s explanation for why it was qualified to do the job.

The CDC paid Deloitte to build a system that would help doctors manage vaccine inventory and report shots, let eligible people schedule appointments, and send out second-shot reminders and proofs of vaccination.

Months after the contracted deadline, Deloitte delivered a customized version of a preexisting Salesforce product called Vaccine Cloud. It was so difficult to use that only a handful of states signed up, as we reported in January.

But the documents released under the Freedom of Information Act deliberately blocked certain pieces of information from the public record, including what prior experience Deloitte had with building similar tools and how charges like travel expenses and labor were justified or broken down. They also redacted the names of everyone involved—even the communications person assigned to the project, who would likely be responsible for speaking to the media.