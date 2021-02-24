That idea sparked a remarkable wave of development and cooperation. Some programmers had systems up and running in weeks, open-sourcing their code and sharing it freely so that countries as far apart as Canada and Mongolia could essentially use the same system. Meanwhile Apple and Google, rivals in almost every usual respect, collaborated on a system that worked on smartphones and kept health data anonymous and private. By January, MIT Technology Review was tracking 77 exposure notification apps being used by governments around the world.

Like many things meant to slow the pandemic, however, digital contact tracing hasn’t yielded the lifesaving results we needed. In fact, it barely made a dent. Why?

A challenge too great

In many countries, limiting the spread of covid simply seemed too hard a problem for contact tracing to solve. Slow action, mixed messages, mismanagement, and neglect all played a part: despite lockdowns, travel restrictions, and mask mandates, the virus kept infecting people. It didn’t matter whether you were riding on a bus, gathering for dinner, or toasting at the White House.

Exposure notifications also suffered from mistrust and a lack of clear messaging. Some people didn’t believe their own government’s warnings about the virus. Others were all too conscious of Silicon Valley’s checkered reputation when it came to privacy. At a time when people’s relationship with technology was so fraught already, companies that weren’t even involved in exposure notifications, such as Facebook, may have indirectly deterred their adoption.

What if this had happened when everyone was happier with tech companies? “I think about that all the time,” says Julie Samuels, who helped lead the team that built New York state’s app. “The pendulum swung the other way.”